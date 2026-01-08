403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Suzuki Motorcycle India Hits 10 Million Units Production Milestone In Its 20Th Year
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 08 January 2026: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today announced a major landmark in its manufacturing journey with the roll-out its 10 millionth two-wheeler from its Gurugram (India) plant. This achievement reflects SMIPLâ€TMs steady growth and presence in the Indian two-wheeler market, built on the trust and confidence of customers across the country.
Two-Decades of Growth in India
Since starting operations in 2006, SMIPLâ€TMs journey in India has grown over the years. The company reached the first 5 million production milestone in 2020, within 14 years after rolling out its first vehicle. Over the next few years, SMIPL entered a phase of accelerated growth driven by rising customers demand and a broader product line-up, leading to the roll out of SMIPLâ€TMs 10 millionth unit, Suzuki Access Ride Connect Edition, in 2026.
Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, â€œReaching the 10 million production mark is a significant achievement for all of us at SMIPL. This has been made possible by the trust and support of our customers, dealer partners, suppliers, and employees, who have stood with us throughout this journey. By expanding our product portfolio, strengthening manufacturing capabilities and focusing on quality and reliability, we have steadily scaled our operations in India. Going ahead, we are further expanding our production capacity, strengthening our sales and service network, and deepening customer experience through engaging activities across the country. True to our promise of standing â€ ̃By Your Sideâ€TM, we continue to stand â€ ̃By Your Sideâ€TM - customers, dealer partners, suppliers, and employees at every stage.â€
Products that Shaped the Milestone
At the centre of SMIPLâ€TMs growth story is the Suzuki Access 125, a scooter that not only established the mass 125cc scooter segment but also shaped it in a meaningful and scalable way. Evolving across three generations, the Access has grown alongside Indian customers, adapting to changing needs and advancing technology, becoming a trusted family scooter and SMIPLâ€TMs highest-selling model.
Over the years, SMIPL has built a robust product portfolio. This includes the Access, Burgman and Avenis in scooters. Its motorcycles include the GIXXER series (in 150cc & 250cc segments), V-Strom SX, and big bikes: GSX-8R, V-Strom 800 DE, and the Hayabusa, each contributing significantly to this achievement. SMIPLâ€TMs premium design language, fuel efficiency, Japanese engineering, and customer-first philosophy have consistently helped the brand expand its footprint and popularity. Alongside its products, SMIPLâ€TMs commitment to Indian consumers goes beyond sales with â€ ̃Joy of Safetyâ€TM program promoting responsible riding.
Looking Ahead: Multi-Pathway Mobility Solutions and Expansion
In line with its goal of achieving carbon neutrality through a multi-pathway approach, SMIPL added the GIXXER SF 250 Flex Fuel, its first E85 fuel-compliant motorcycle. The company has also announced its entry into the electric two-wheeler space with the Suzuki e-ACCESS.
Today, SMIPL operates through a strong network of more than 1,200 touchpoints across the country and exports made-in-India Suzuki two-wheelers to over 60 international markets.
To support rising demand and future growth, SMIPL is taking a significant step forward with the development of its second manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda, Haryana. The new plant will further expand production capacity and strengthen SMIPLâ€TMs ability to support future growth.
Celebrating 10 Million Milestone: SMIPL Rewards Its Customers*
Staying by the side of its customers, SMIPL is thanking its customers with a set of limited period offers on retail finance. Customers can avail a zero-processing fee on loans or a waiver of last EMI. As a gesture of appreciation for both new and existing Suzuki customers, SMIPL is offering a complimentary 10-point vehicle check-up and 10% discount on labour charges and genuine accessories, making the celebrations more rewarding across SMIPLâ€TMs touchpoints.
* Offers valid for a limited period only. Terms & Conditions apply. To know more, contact your nearest Suzuki dealership.
ABOUT SUZUKI MOTORCYCLE INDIA PVT LTD (SMIPL)
Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, started its India operations in February 2006 from its manufacturing plant at Kherki Daula, Gurugram, Haryana, having an annual production capacity of 1.3 million unit. The company manufactures scooters (125cc), premium motorcycles (150cc and above) and the Big-Bikes best suited for Indian customers.
Two-Decades of Growth in India
Since starting operations in 2006, SMIPLâ€TMs journey in India has grown over the years. The company reached the first 5 million production milestone in 2020, within 14 years after rolling out its first vehicle. Over the next few years, SMIPL entered a phase of accelerated growth driven by rising customers demand and a broader product line-up, leading to the roll out of SMIPLâ€TMs 10 millionth unit, Suzuki Access Ride Connect Edition, in 2026.
Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, â€œReaching the 10 million production mark is a significant achievement for all of us at SMIPL. This has been made possible by the trust and support of our customers, dealer partners, suppliers, and employees, who have stood with us throughout this journey. By expanding our product portfolio, strengthening manufacturing capabilities and focusing on quality and reliability, we have steadily scaled our operations in India. Going ahead, we are further expanding our production capacity, strengthening our sales and service network, and deepening customer experience through engaging activities across the country. True to our promise of standing â€ ̃By Your Sideâ€TM, we continue to stand â€ ̃By Your Sideâ€TM - customers, dealer partners, suppliers, and employees at every stage.â€
Products that Shaped the Milestone
At the centre of SMIPLâ€TMs growth story is the Suzuki Access 125, a scooter that not only established the mass 125cc scooter segment but also shaped it in a meaningful and scalable way. Evolving across three generations, the Access has grown alongside Indian customers, adapting to changing needs and advancing technology, becoming a trusted family scooter and SMIPLâ€TMs highest-selling model.
Over the years, SMIPL has built a robust product portfolio. This includes the Access, Burgman and Avenis in scooters. Its motorcycles include the GIXXER series (in 150cc & 250cc segments), V-Strom SX, and big bikes: GSX-8R, V-Strom 800 DE, and the Hayabusa, each contributing significantly to this achievement. SMIPLâ€TMs premium design language, fuel efficiency, Japanese engineering, and customer-first philosophy have consistently helped the brand expand its footprint and popularity. Alongside its products, SMIPLâ€TMs commitment to Indian consumers goes beyond sales with â€ ̃Joy of Safetyâ€TM program promoting responsible riding.
Looking Ahead: Multi-Pathway Mobility Solutions and Expansion
In line with its goal of achieving carbon neutrality through a multi-pathway approach, SMIPL added the GIXXER SF 250 Flex Fuel, its first E85 fuel-compliant motorcycle. The company has also announced its entry into the electric two-wheeler space with the Suzuki e-ACCESS.
Today, SMIPL operates through a strong network of more than 1,200 touchpoints across the country and exports made-in-India Suzuki two-wheelers to over 60 international markets.
To support rising demand and future growth, SMIPL is taking a significant step forward with the development of its second manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda, Haryana. The new plant will further expand production capacity and strengthen SMIPLâ€TMs ability to support future growth.
Celebrating 10 Million Milestone: SMIPL Rewards Its Customers*
Staying by the side of its customers, SMIPL is thanking its customers with a set of limited period offers on retail finance. Customers can avail a zero-processing fee on loans or a waiver of last EMI. As a gesture of appreciation for both new and existing Suzuki customers, SMIPL is offering a complimentary 10-point vehicle check-up and 10% discount on labour charges and genuine accessories, making the celebrations more rewarding across SMIPLâ€TMs touchpoints.
* Offers valid for a limited period only. Terms & Conditions apply. To know more, contact your nearest Suzuki dealership.
ABOUT SUZUKI MOTORCYCLE INDIA PVT LTD (SMIPL)
Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, started its India operations in February 2006 from its manufacturing plant at Kherki Daula, Gurugram, Haryana, having an annual production capacity of 1.3 million unit. The company manufactures scooters (125cc), premium motorcycles (150cc and above) and the Big-Bikes best suited for Indian customers.
User:- Lakshman Babu
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment