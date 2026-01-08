Photronics Appoints Jeff Catlin Senior Vice President, Global Sales

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, Conn., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeff Catlin as the company's Senior Vice President, Global Sales. Mr. Catlin will serve as the head of sales for Photronics, driving a unified strategy that will align all sales teams.

Mr. Catlin brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the semiconductor industry, including over 10 years of building and managing global sales organizations that deliver measurable growth. Jeff comes to Photronics having held senior roles spanning SVP of Sales & Marketing, Head of Sales Operations, VP/GM of Patterning Business, and Head of Sales & Business Development, amongst others.

“We are excited that Jeff has joined Photronics to lead global sales,” said George Macricostas, Chairman and CEO of Photronics.“Jeff brings passion, energy and discipline to focus our sales efforts, especially on high end opportunities that can drive revenue growth over the coming years.”

Mr. Catlin added,“This is a fantastic time to join Photronics. The semiconductor industry is diversifying and reshoring production into the U.S. while captive mask shops are looking to outsource more of their photomask needs. Additionally, Photronics is making organic investments in the U.S. and Korea which position the company to capture momentum in advanced technologies.”

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information can be accessed at .

