LPL Financial Welcomes Rand, Williams & Associates, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Spencer W. Rand, CFPand Michael J. Williams, CFPof Rand, Williams & Associates, LLC have joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform. They reported serving approximately $260 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Osaic.

Located on the Central Coast of California in Monterey, Williams and Rand each have over 20 years of experience and have been partners since 2012. The firm was originally started 40 years ago by Spencer's father, William Rand, by serving educators, non-profits and airline industry professionals and has grown to serve multiple generations of high-net-worth individuals. Before becoming an advisor, Williams spent over a decade in the technology industry. Rand, a second-generation advisor, is married and has two daughters.

“We take the time to understand each client's perspective on money - their values, frustrations, and how their beliefs around finances originated,” said Rand.“Our goal is to help clients connect with their money in a way that makes them feel confident and empowered. We listen empathetically to their needs, wants, and wishes, and then collaborate to create a game plan that helps them pursue their goals.”

Williams added,“We believe in maximizing each team member's unique skill sets and strengths, and we share all of our clients, so everyone benefits from our collective expertise. Some clients naturally gravitate toward one of us, but many appreciate meeting with both. Our open dialogue helps us navigate toward the best outcomes for our clients.”

Why Rand, Williams & Associates, LLC Chose LPL

Seeking flexibility and access to advanced technology for their clients, the team – which also includes Associate Holly Hidaka – turned to LPL.

Williams said,“When considering a change, LPL and Commonwealth were our top contenders. When they came together, we realized we would be making a good decision by moving to LPL. We saw that LPL is an efficient organization that streamlines processes, invests in advisor feedback, and prioritizes technology, compliance and security. Their thoughtful approach to technology and the interface gives us the tools we need to serve our clients better.”

“We wanted to make a long-term change. Our goal is to spend more time with clients, and we believe LPL's improvements will help us do just that,” Rand said.

Scott Posner, managing director of business development, said,“I'd like to extend a warm welcome to Rand, Williams & Associates, LLC. As a leading wealth management firm, LPL is committed to delivering innovative technology and comprehensive business solutions to help advisors differentiate their practices and increase value for their clients. We look forward to supporting the team as they start this new chapter of their business.”

Related

Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help take your business to the next level.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. Rand, Williams & Associates, LLC and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

Media Contact:

...



Tracking # 843409