CCC Intelligent Solutions Introduces OEM Repair Certification Management Solution

CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform provider powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced that Nissan will be the first automaker to participate in the CCC® OEM Link Network, a newly launched offering from CCC designed to support OEM collision certification programs. Through their participation, Nissan will leverage CCC technology and services to support the entirety of its growing Certified Collision Repair Network, which today includes approximately 2,000 collision repair facilities across the U.S.

Vehicles today increasingly incorporate advanced materials and technologies, from high-strength steel and aluminum to EV powertrains and sophisticated driver assistance systems. As vehicle complexity grows, repairs require specialized equipment, processes, and technician training. Yet, OEM certification participation has stagnated, in part due to the challenges shops can face with related requirements, program administration, and uncertainty around return on their investment (ROI).

CCC OEM Link will help automakers and their repair network participants address these challenges. As part of this new partnership, CCC will manage certified network operations for Nissan, including the administration of shop audits, billing processes, and communications between the OEM and its certified repairers. Support will be delivered through CCC's leading software platform and its full-time field operations employees, who bring extensive experience working directly with collision repairers nationwide.

“As vehicles become more advanced, achieving safe and proper repairs requires strong collaboration across the entire ecosystem,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president of OEM services at CCC.“With OEM Link, CCC is establishing a foundation for certified repair programs that enable automakers and repairers to work in lockstep, delivering repair quality and reinforcing customer confidence. We're proud to welcome Nissan as the first automaker to join the OEM Link network, underscoring their commitment to getting drivers back on the road quickly and safely.”

OEM Link will help reduce administrative burden for repair shops while helping Nissan maintain network consistency, support technician readiness, and strengthen brand reputation through high-quality repairs. Nissan is committed to providing strong ROI for their certified shop network and has already begun sending an increasing number of job referrals to its certified shops. With more than 30,500 shops using CCC software every day, Nissan gains a partner who can actively help with the expansion of their certified program with qualified shops across the U.S.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading cloud platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) CloudTM platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep ​lives moving forward when it matters most.

