Anavex Life Sciences Appoints Senior Vice President Global Head Of Neurology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the appointment of Wolfgang Liedtke, MD PhD, as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Neurology.

Dr. Liedtke is a board-certified neurologist, who brings more than 25 years of extensive experience in developing and delivering innovative medicines in a broad range of CNS diseases, including genetic medicines and global therapeutic development. Most recently he was Chair of Neurology at Regeneron, where he oversaw the integration of discovery into 45 clinical trials (14 Phase 3 studies). As a renowned physician-scientist, Dr Liedtke has a proven track record of successfully conducting late-stage development programs, exemplified by his leadership in completing a CNS clinical trial with more than 11,000 patients, and his contributions to successful late-stage trials of dupilumab. He brings to Anavex deep expertise in neurodegeneration, pain research and translational neuroscience, combined with authorship of 160+ peer-reviewed publications, yielding a current h-index of 82.

“I'm delighted to welcome Dr Liedtke to Anavex at this crucial moment. His substantial experience will play an essential role as we continue working to enhance value for both patients and shareholders,” said Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex.“Dr Liedtke's broad and profound expertise in neurology will be a tremendous asset as we advance Anavex's mission to transform brain health through improved patient outcomes by developing convenient oral personalized treatments.”

“There is a major global unmet need in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders. I believe Anavex's innovative patient-oriented precision medicine approach in neurology can meaningfully improve patient outcomes,” said Dr Liedtke.“I am excited to join the Anavex Team where patient-centered innovation is our passion in order to transform treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases once deemed untreatable.”

Prior to Regeneron, Dr Liedtke served 17 years as Tenured Full Professor at Duke University, where he established the Duke Pain Research Group, and founded two pain-focused clinics at Duke University Medical Center, providing clinical care for more than 5,000 patients. He was elected to the Medical Advisory Board of the U.S. Facial Pain Association where he is Lead Neurologist. Preceding Duke University, Dr Liedtke was Assistant Professor at The Rockefeller University where he discovered the TRPV4 ion channel, relevant for neuroinflammation and pain, and critically involved in TRPV4 channelopathy hereditary disorders including motor neuropathies. In addition to his TRPV4 discovery he also made key discoveries on gene regulation of the KCC2 neuronal chloride transporter, relevant for neurodevelopmental disorders, including pathologic pain, neural anti-aging and neuroprotection. Dr Liedtke's profound translational expertise is highlighted by his works as a lead inventor on numerous U.S. patents and his recent election into the elite American Clinical and Climatological Association (ACCA).

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate designed to restore cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX®3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at . You can also connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

