Vera Therapeutics To Participate In The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vera Therapeutics”), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunologic diseases, today announced that the Company's management team will present at the 44Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is taking place in San Francisco, CA from January 12-15, 2026. The management team will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Time: 2:15 PM PST

A replay of the event will be available for 90 days and can be accessed by visiting the“Investor Calendar” section of the Vera Therapeutics website.

Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics' mission is to advance treatments that target the source of disease in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera Therapeutics' lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered at home as a subcutaneous once weekly injection that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and lupus nephritis. Beyond IgAN, Vera Therapeutics is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove clinically meaningful. In addition, Vera Therapeutics holds an exclusive license agreement with Stanford University for a novel, next generation fusion protein targeting BAFF and APRIL, known as VT-109, with wide therapeutic potential across the spectrum of B-cell-mediated diseases. Vera Therapeutics is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus, which can have devastating consequences in kidney transplant recipients. Vera Therapeutics retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept, VT-109 and MAU868.

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters, events or results that may occur in the future are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the caption“About Vera Therapeutics”. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera Therapeutics' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with Vera Therapeutics' business in general, the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical events, and the other risks described in Vera Therapeutics' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

