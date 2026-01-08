Beneficient Enters Into $3 Million GP Primary Capital Transaction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) (“Ben” or the“Company”), a technology-enabled platform providing exit opportunities and primary capital solutions and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets, today announced it has closed on the financing of an approximately $3 million primary capital commitment for Cork & Vines Fund I, LP (“Fund”), a fund managed by Cork & Vines GP, LP, an asset manager investing in opportunities within the premium experiential, luxury dining segment with a differentiated culinary and strategic wine program focus.

The transaction follows the Company's initial GP Primary Capital transaction with Cork & Vines that closed in early 2025. In exchange for an interest in the Fund, the Fund received approximately $3 million in stated value of shares of the Company's Resettable Convertible Preferred Stock (the“Preferred Stock”), which is convertible at the election of the holder into shares of the Company's Class A common stock, subject to the terms and conditions of the transaction documents. As a result of the transaction, the collateral for the Company's ExAlt loan portfolio is expected to increase by approximately $3 million of interests in alternative assets.

“We are excited by our second closing with Cork & Vines and the continued expansion of our GP Primary Capital Program,” said James Silk, Beneficient Interim CEO.“It's a great way to start the new year as we work to continue to close transactions that drive shareholder value and enhance the value of the collateral backing our ExAlt loan portfolio.”

Beneficient's GP Primary Commitment Program is focused on providing primary capital solutions and financing anchor commitments to general partners during their fundraising efforts while immediately deploying capital into our equity. Through the program, Beneficient seeks to help satisfy the up to $330 billion of potential demand for primary commitments to meet fundraising needs.

About Beneficient

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors − mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions and General Partners seeking exit options, anchor commitments and valued-added services for their funds− with solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets.

Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas' Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

