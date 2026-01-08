Ministry Of Textiles Signs Mous With 15 States To Boost Evidence-Based Policymaking

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The Ministry of Textiles on Thursday said it signed MoUs with 15 states on the inaugural day of the 'National Textiles Ministers' Conference' in Guwahati, marking a transformative step towards evidence-based policymaking.

The MoUs are part of the“Textiles focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning and Start-Up (Tex-RAMPS)” scheme. This scheme is designed to improve the coverage, quality, timeliness, and credibility of textile-related statistical products and research.

The MoUs create a robust operational framework designed to strengthen the textile data systems across various States and Union Territories.

Under the Tex-RAMPS scheme, this initiative drives integrated planning for key sectors -- including handlooms, handicrafts, apparel, technical textiles, etc-by focusing efforts directly at the cluster and district levels.

To support these structural reforms, the Ministry is providing financial assistance through a yearly grant of Rs 12 lakh to each state/UT.

Furthermore, recognizing that the industry's core strength resides in its regional clusters, the initiative extends its reach to the grassroots level.

This includes an additional grant of Rs 1 lakh per year for each district, which will be distributed based on the development and execution of specific district action plans.

“These MoUs embody the spirit of cooperative federalism. By strengthening the Textiles Statistical System, the government aims to bridge existing data gaps and ensure that the roadmap toward a $350 billion industry is backed by robust, real-time insights,” it added.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Union Minister for Textiles, Giriraj Singh, said that the government is working in a steady and balanced manner to harmonise production, exports, and sustainability in the textile sector.

He said the conference aims to encourage brainstorming, innovation, and idea sharing to help build a strong roadmap for strengthening India's textile industry.

The minister urged the textile ministers of various states and UTs to formulate investor friendly policies and emphasised the need to attract greater investment in the textile sector at the state level.

He expressed hope that the two-day deliberations at the conference would help pave the way forward.

Speaking about the northeastern region, Singh said that the Prime Minister has given the highest priority to the growth and development of the regions and the government is working tirelessly to strengthen basic infrastructure and accelerate overall development in northeast.

Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, said it is a moment of pride that the National Textiles Ministers' Conference is being organised in Guwahati, bringing together the Centre and the States to jointly build a roadmap for the textile sector.

He added that through dialogue and coordination among representatives of the Centre and State governments, the conference will enable the Indian textile industry to expand its presence in the global market.