Woof Gang Achieves Record Growth In 2025

MIAMI, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming (“Woof Gang” or“the Company”), the neighborhood pet grooming and treat boutique, today announced record-breaking results for 2025, reaching $150m in system wide sales, a 25% YoY increase. The sales reflect a year of significant growth across strategic regions in the Midwest, Northeast, and West Coast.

The Company is on track to open its 300th location this month in The Villages, a growing community just outside Orlando, Florida. Woof Gang's rapid expansion - it took 15 years to reach its first 150 stores and has doubled that in the last 3 - underscores Woof Gang's position as the only national-scale pet grooming franchise and a leading force in the booming pet care industry.

“2025 was an exceptional year for Woof Gang as we hit new record highs, but we believe this is just the beginning of our growth journey with tremendous whitespace ahead,” said Ricardo Azevedo, CEO of Woof Gang.“Woof Gang is the largest brand of its kind in the country, and our franchisee partners are dedicated to providing exceptional grooming experience and a wide array of tasty treats for pet parents and their pets. We look forward to opening more Woof Gang's across the country to bring the Woof Gang Way to entrepreneurs and pet parents in more communities as we capitalize on the rising demand for pet services.”

Looking ahead, Woof Gang plans to scale to approximately 450 stores across North America by 2027, continuing its mission to bring premium pet care to neighborhoods nationwide. The Company will also continue investing in its growing portfolio of proprietary private label treats, expanding into new categories that reflect evolving customer needs and reinforce Woof Gang's leadership in pet wellness, grooming, and retail innovation.

About Woof Gang

Founded in 2007, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is the leading pet grooming and specialty retail franchise in North America, with more than 450 locations open or under development across the United States. At its core, Woof Gang is redefining the grooming industry through a personalized, salon-style experience built on safety, care, and love. Beyond grooming, Woof Gang offers exclusive gourmet treats, premium pet food, and curated supplies that enhance the health, happiness, and well-being of pets-and how they look!

Woof Gang has been recognized as a Top 10 Retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation's fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight Magazine. The franchise has received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News, the Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media, and was ranked on Entrepreneur's 45th Annual Franchise 500® for the second consecutive year. In 2025, Woof Gang was also named to Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises list and secured a spot in the Franchise Times Top 400 for the fourth consecutive year.

