Fixing Of Coupon Rates Nykredit Realkredit A/S

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

8 January 2026

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 12 January 2026

Effective from 12 January 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 12 January 2026 to 10 April 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030522149, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 12 January 2026: 2.9170% pa

The new coupon rates will apply from 12 January 2026 to 13 April 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030395603, (SNP), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 12 January 2026: 3.2170% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20260108