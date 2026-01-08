Fixing Of Coupon Rates Nykredit Realkredit A/S
8 January 2026
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 12 January 2026
Effective from 12 January 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 12 January 2026 to 10 April 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030522149, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 12 January 2026: 2.9170% pa
The new coupon rates will apply from 12 January 2026 to 13 April 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030395603, (SNP), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 12 January 2026: 3.2170% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
Legal Disclaimer:
