Net Asset Value(S)

Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 5 January 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 47 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 27 January 2026 to those shareholders on the register on 30 December 2025.
