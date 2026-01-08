Entrada Therapeutics Highlights Progress Across Its Portfolio Of RNA-Based Therapeutics For The Treatment Of Neuromuscular And Ocular Diseases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -- Company on track to report ELEVATE-44-201 data from the first cohort in Q2 2026 and ELEVATE-45-201 data from the first cohort in mid-2026 –

-- Expects to initiate global Phase 1/2 MAD clinical study of ENTR-601-50 by the end of 2026 and to submit global regulatory applications for ENTR-601-51 in 2026 –

-- Expands pipeline with selection of ENTR-801 as first clinical candidate in ocular diseases for the treatment of Usher syndrome type 2A and expects to nominate second clinical candidate in 2026 –

-- Cash runway into Q3 2027 –

-- Entrada to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 3:45 PM PT (6:45 PM ET) --

BOSTON, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) today reported progress across its robust development portfolio of RNA-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular and ocular diseases.

“In 2025, we strategically positioned Entrada to significantly advance what we believe to be best-in-class therapies for people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and expanded our pipeline into ocular diseases with the selection of our first clinical candidate targeting Usher syndrome, an inherited retinal disorder with a profound unmet clinical need,” said Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer at Entrada Therapeutics.“2026 will be a data-rich year for our Duchenne franchise, with multiple readouts including data from the first cohort of ELEVATE-44-201 expected in the second quarter of 2026 and ELEVATE-45-201 in mid-2026. We also plan to advance our growing development portfolio of RNA-based programs and expect to nominate a second clinical candidate in ocular diseases later this year. With sufficient cash resources available, we believe we are well-positioned to advance and expand our unique pipeline of intracellular therapeutics.”

Entrada highlights the following progress against its goal of building a diverse pipeline of transformative therapeutics that address areas of high unmet need where the Company can have a profound impact for patients and their families:

Clinical-Stage Development Pipeline: Entrada continues to advance multiple clinical programs in people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the U.K., EU and U.S. In 2026, the Company expects to have four clinical-stage programs in its DMD franchise (ENTR-601-44, ENTR-601-45, ENTR-601-50 and ENTR-601-51), complementing the ongoing clinical progress of its myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) partnership (VX-670) with Vertex.



ELEVATE-44-201: The Company completed dosing of Cohort 1 of the global Phase 1/2 multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the clinical study of ENTR-601-44 in ambulatory patients living with DMD who are amenable to exon 44 skipping, and transitioned to the open label, Phase 2 portion of the study. The Company is on track to report data from Cohort 1 (6 mg/kg) in the second quarter of 2026, data from Cohort 2 (up to 12 mg/kg) by year-end, and data from Cohort 3 (up to 18 mg/kg) to follow. In December 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to ENTR-601-44.

ELEVATE-44-102: The Company expects to initiate a Phase 1b MAD clinical study of ENTR-601-44 in ambulatory and non-ambulatory adults living with DMD in the U.S. in the first half of 2026.

ELEVATE-45-201: The Company initiated patient dosing in the global Phase 1/2 MAD portion of the clinical study of ENTR-601-45 in ambulatory patients living with DMD who are amenable to exon 45 skipping. The Company is on track to report data from Cohort 1 (5 mg/kg) in mid-2026, with data from Cohort 2 and Cohort 3 (up to 10 mg/kg and 15 mg/kg) to follow.

ELEVATE-50-201: The Company received regulatory authorization from the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Research Ethics Committee to initiate a Phase 1/2 MAD clinical study of ENTR-601-50 in ambulatory patients living with DMD who are amenable to exon 50 skipping. The Company expects to submit regulatory applications in the EU for ENTR-601-50 in the second half of 2026 and initiate the study by the end of 2026.

ENTR-601-51: The Company expects to submit global regulatory applications for ENTR-601-51 in 2026. VX-670: Vertex continues to enroll and dose the MAD portion of the global Phase 1/2 clinical trial of VX-670 in people living with DM1, which will assess both safety and efficacy. Vertex is on track to complete enrollment and dosing in the trial in the first half of 2026.



Expanding Preclinical Pipeline: The Company has generated compelling preclinical data from programs focused on ocular and metabolic diseases, which include new modalities.

The Company has advanced two ocular programs into lead optimization for the potential treatment of inherited retinal diseases. Both programs are novel oligonucleotide-based therapeutics with the potential to address areas of high unmet need. In December 2025, Entrada declared its first ocular clinical candidate, ENTR-801, for the potential treatment of Usher syndrome type 2A (USH2A). The Company plans to announce a second clinical candidate in ocular diseases in 2026.

ENTR-801: The Company's first ocular candidate is an optimized, proprietary oligonucleotide-based therapy for the potential treatment of a subgroup of patients with Usher syndrome type 2A (USH2A), who are amenable to exon 13 skipping. The clinical candidate is being designed to restore functional usherin protein production with the goal of preserving photoreceptors (the light-sensing cells in the eye) to stabilize the overall retinal architecture and preserve function. ENTR-801 was selected from a library of 200 sequences based on its robust exon skipping and usherin protein production, as well as initial safety in multiple animal models.

USH2A is an inherited eye disease caused by changes in the USH2A gene. In some people, mutations in exon 13 prevent the body from producing usherin, a protein that is essential for the health of photoreceptors. Without usherin, photoreceptors gradually degenerate, leading to progressive vision loss that often begins in early adulthood and can progress to legal blindness by mid-adulthood. There are currently no approved therapies that address the underlying cause of Usher syndrome. In the United States and Europe, approximately 15,000 people are living with Usher syndrome type 2A who may be amenable to exon 13 skipping.



Cash Runway: The Company continues to be well-capitalized with cash runway anticipated into Q3 2027.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. The Company's Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEVTM)-therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of RNA- and protein-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, ocular and other diseases, leveraging next-generation EEVs, novel oligonucleotide sequences and an advanced protein engineering platform. The Company's lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44, 45, 50 and 51 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, , and follow us on LinkedIn.

