HMP Global Advances Wound Care Innovation Through WCCC Summit At 2026 SAWC Spring WHS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Progress in wound care accelerates when innovation, regulation, science, and clinical practice advance together. Each spring, the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | WHS convenes the global wound care community at scale, serving as the field's most influential forum for education, discovery, and advancement.

On April 10, 2026, HMP Global will bring that momentum into focused action by hosting the third annual WCCC Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit, an invitation-only, full-day working meeting led by the Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC) and held in collaboration with SAWC Spring | WHS in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Designed for action, the WCCC Summit channels the reach and credibility of SAWC into outcomes-driven collaboration. This year's WCCC program spotlights the bold steps needed to modernize evidence standards, strengthen FDA–CMS alignment, elevate patient-reported outcomes, and prepare the field for meaningful integration of AI and digital tools.

“The WCCC Summit is a pivotal event that brings together government agencies such as the FDA and CMS, clinical and scientific providers and leaders, industry members at various levels, and investors in innovative technologies for patients living with chronic wounds,” said Vickie R. Driver, DPM, MS, President, WCCC.

What is the WCCC Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit?

The WCCC Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit is an FDA-recognized collaborative forum designed to address systemic barriers that slow progress in wound care innovation. By collaborating with the global reach and scientific credibility of SAWC Spring | WHS, the Summit functions as a working meeting where stakeholders align regulatory, scientific, and real-world priorities to improve patient access to safe, effective wound care therapies.

Through high-impact panels, interactive polling, and an open-mic community forum, the Summit invites participants to engage directly in identifying barriers, shaping priorities, and co-creating solutions. Designed as a clear call to action, the 2026 Summit positions WCCC as the collaborative force driving a more predictable, patient-centered, and innovation-ready future for wound care.

Educational Program

The program includes a keynote presentation from Anitra Graves, MD, Medical Director, Novitas, CMS and MAC perspective. It also features expert-led panels and forums focused on patient-reported outcomes, regulatory and reimbursement alignment, AI and digital innovation, data readiness, and future-focused strategies for wound care by 2030.

At the Summit, participants will:

.Collaborate directly with FDA, CMS, industry, and clinical leaders to shape regulatory, scientific, and real-world priorities in wound care.

.Engage in an action-oriented agenda featuring real-time polling, open dialogue, and session-level deliverables.

.Gain forward-looking insights into patient-reported outcomes, AI and digital tools, data readiness, and innovation pathways shaping wound care through 2030.

.Participate in exclusive, invitation-only engagement with multidisciplinary innovators and decision-makers.

Who is Involved

.Vickie R. Driver, DPM, MS, President, Wound Care Collaborative Community

.Joe Rolley, MSIA, Vice Chair

.Windy Cole, DPM

.Holly Korzendorfer, PhD, PT

.Lucian Vlad, MD

.William Li, MD

“The program will follow a structured approach, moving from visionary discussions and policy formulation (led by the FDA and CMS) to practical implementation (with industry and WCCC initiatives), and ultimately to community activation (through audience-driven collaboration),” Driver said.“The Summit's central focus is 'A Call to Action: Driving Meaningful Change in Wound Care.' This call to action will inspire attendees to contribute to the advancement of wound care and create a more effective and compassionate approach to patient treatment.”

Industry Support

Supporters of this year's WCCC Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit include:

-Principal Partner – Organogenesis Inc.

-Headline Sponsor – Encoll Corporation

-Collaborators – MiMedx Group, Inc. and New Horizon Medical Solutions

-Supporters: BioLab Sciences, INTENT Biologics, MediWound Ltd., MIMOSA Diagnostics, MTF Biologics, and Stability Biologics

-Contributor – Altrazeal Life Sciences Inc.

Registration Disclaimer

Registration for this program is subject to review for individuals who are full-time employees of industry organizations that are not supporting the meeting, and acceptance is not guaranteed. Contact Cat Thompson at cthompson@hmpglobal for additional information. This event is non-accredited.

Event Details

.Event: WCCC Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit

.Date: April 10, 2026

.Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

.Held in Collaboration with SAWC Spring | WHS

.Website



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight - with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.