PWL 2026: WFI To Ensure Timely Payments To Grapplers As League Begins On January 15

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) With the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) scheduled to kick off on January 15, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to intervene to ensure financial transparency and guarantee that athletes receive their agreed-upon payments on time.

The federation has taken note of previous controversies regarding salary delays and is instituting a monitoring mechanism to protect the interests of the wrestlers this season.

"To ensure transparency in the distribution of salaries, the WFI will closely monitor that grapplers receive their agreed payments on time from the Pro Wrestling League teams," sources told IANS.

The move is seen as a necessary confidence-building measure ahead of the league's start. In previous editions, several wrestlers had alleged that their dues were not cleared by the franchises despite them featuring prominently in the league.

"There have been instances in the past when wrestlers alleged that their dues were not cleared despite featuring in the league. This time, the WFI will be directly involved in resolving the issue," the source added.

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) was started in 2015 with the aim of bringing Olympic-style wrestling to a mainstream, prime-time audience, but it was suspended after four seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a seven-year wait, it is finally returning with a star-studded lineup of both Indian and international wrestlers. The league has unveiled a new official logo and brand identity, signalling a refreshed vision and renewed commitment to wrestling in India. The fifth season of the Pro Wrestling League will feature six franchises, each representing a key wrestling region in India.

PWL's renewed mission is to create a world-class professional platform for wrestlers by bridging the gap between grassroots akhadas and the global competitive stage. The league aims to provide structured opportunities, international exposure, and a professionally managed environment for athletes, while contributing to the long-term growth and credibility of wrestling in India.

The revitalised vision is being implemented in close collaboration with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), ensuring the league operates in line with national regulations and governance standards. The collaboration is expected to strengthen the pathway for emerging wrestlers to progress from traditional training systems to the national and international spotlight.