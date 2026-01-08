403
Aldrich Ames dies in Maryland Prison after life sentence for espionage
(MENAFN) Aldrich Ames, a former CIA official whose decision to pass secrets to the Soviet Union and later Russia resulted in one of the most severe intelligence failures in American history, has died at the age of 84 while incarcerated at a federal prison in Maryland, according to reports.
US prison authorities confirmed that Ames passed away on Monday, bringing an end to a case that long symbolized the depth of Cold War–era espionage damage suffered by Washington.
Ames was arrested in 1994 along with his wife, Rosario. He later admitted guilt on charges of espionage and tax violations and received a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of release. His wife pleaded guilty to assisting in his activities and was sentenced to slightly more than five years in prison.
Over the course of nearly ten years, Ames supplied Moscow with highly classified intelligence material. He later acknowledged that he received approximately $2.5 million from Russia in exchange for the information he provided.
In remarks made from prison shortly before sentencing, as cited in reports, Ames said he was driven to betray his country due to “financial troubles, immediate and continuing.”
Public interest in the case was renewed years later following the release of a widely discussed book that revisited the Ames affair and its broader implications for Western intelligence services.
