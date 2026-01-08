403
Türkiye Monitors Syrian Army Operation Against SDF
(MENAFN) The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced Thursday that the ongoing military operation against the SDF in Aleppo is being conducted solely by the Syrian Army, with Ankara closely observing developments.
“Syria’s security is our security, and developments are being closely monitored,” a ministry spokesperson stated during a press briefing in Ankara. The spokesperson added that Türkiye supports Syria’s struggle against terrorist organizations based on its unity and territorial integrity, and will provide assistance if requested.
Meanwhile, Syrian media reported that the PKK/YPG group, operating under the name of the SDF, shelled residential areas in Aleppo for the third consecutive day. The attacks, which targeted neighborhoods such as Lairamoun and Shihan, have left at least six people dead and 39 injured since Tuesday.
According to Syrian figures, more than 3,000 civilians have been displaced due to the violence.
The provincial administration extended the suspension of classes at schools and universities in Aleppo on Thursday as a precautionary measure.
The crisis comes against the backdrop of a March 10, 2025 agreement announced by the Syrian presidency, which aimed to integrate the SDF into state institutions and reaffirm national unity. Authorities say the SDF has failed to comply with the terms of that agreement.
Since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, after 24 years in power, the Syrian government has intensified efforts to restore stability and security across the country.
