Jordan, Malaysia Discuss Economic Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- President of the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) Ayman Alawneh met with Malaysia's Ambassador Mohamad Abdul Rahman to discuss ways to strengthen economic, investment, and trade cooperation between Jordan and Malaysia.In a statement issued Thursday, Alawneh underscored the importance of expanding economic cooperation frameworks between the two countries, describing this as a strategic step to reinforce bilateral investment and trade partnerships.He said Jordan and Malaysia have complementary economic strengths, particularly in industry, information technology, renewable energy, medical tourism, and logistics services. He highlighted the importance of establishing a joint Jordanian-Malaysian business council to help remove obstacles facing investors and create an enabling environment for long-term partnerships, including by opening a direct line between Amman and Kuala Lumpur and strengthening networking between business communities in both countries.Alawneh also emphasized the need for coordination and joint action to maximize the benefits of bilateral agreements, increase trade volumes, and promote mutual tourism in ways that support the national economy and serve business interests in both countries.For his part, Abdul Rahman welcomed efforts to establish a joint Jordanian-Malaysian business council, saying the initiative is an important step to advance economic, investment, and trade cooperation and open new avenues for business leaders to capitalize on opportunities in both markets.He also stressed the importance of enhancing cultural cooperation and encouraging tourism, noting the role of educational exchange in strengthening bilateral relations.Abdul Rahman said around 1,600 Jordanian students are studying in Malaysia, while about 2,000 Malaysian students are studying in Jordan, reflecting growing cultural and academic engagement and reinforcing mutual understanding.