Russians Shell Kherson, Four Civilians Injured
"At around 06:30, Russian forces shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the attack, four people were injured: women aged 44 and 39, and men aged 33 and 47. They sustained blast injuries and concussions," the report said.
The victims were hospitalized in moderate condition.Read also: Russian troops shell Holy Spirit Cathedral in Kherson
Earlier reports said that three people were killed and two injured in the Kherson region on January 7 as a result of Russian aggression.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment