Russians Shell Kherson, Four Civilians Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"At around 06:30, Russian forces shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the attack, four people were injured: women aged 44 and 39, and men aged 33 and 47. They sustained blast injuries and concussions," the report said.

The victims were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Russian troops shell Holy Spirit Cathedral in Kherson

Earlier reports said that three people were killed and two injured in the Kherson region on January 7 as a result of Russian aggression.