Russians Shell Kherson, Four Civilians Injured


2026-01-08 07:04:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"At around 06:30, Russian forces shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the attack, four people were injured: women aged 44 and 39, and men aged 33 and 47. They sustained blast injuries and concussions," the report said.

The victims were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Read also: Russian troops shell Holy Spirit Cathedral in Kherson

Earlier reports said that three people were killed and two injured in the Kherson region on January 7 as a result of Russian aggression.

