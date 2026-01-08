Six Major Boiler Houses Shut Down In Kryvyi Rih, Nearly 39,000 Customers Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"As for energy, the situation is difficult, but all necessary services are working on restoration. As of now, 38,983 customers are without electricity, including the Inhuletskyi district, as well as parts of the Metalurhiinyi and Dovhyntsivskyi districts,” he wrote.

Regarding water supply, Vilkul said that over the past four hours, six pumping stations were shut down, resulting in significant amounts of air in the system across the city. The "air bleeding" process may take up to two days.

"Where there is no electricity, we are keeping water running using generators. But the pressure will naturally be lower. As for heating, since 10:00, six major boiler houses have been shut down due to a power outage. This affects about 2,500 apartment buildings. I remind you that large boiler houses are powered directly from high-voltage transmission lines, and generators capable of supplying such facilities simply do not exist. More than 30 smaller boiler houses have been restarted using generators. You can see the voltage surges yourselves, even where electricity is available – from 130 to 420 kWt. So it is advisable to avoid using electrical appliances as much as possible so they do not burn out," Vilkul added.

A meeting of the city emergency headquarters was held with the involvement of all relevant specialists.

"Points of invincibility" are operating in the city, equipped with generators, heat cannons, water, and medical assistance. All healthcare facilities are functioning stably, including those running on generators.

On January 7, Russian forces struck the Kryvyi Rih, Kamianske, Synelnykove and Nikopol districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one civilian and injuring more than 20.

