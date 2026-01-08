High Demand As Armenia Runs Out Of Azerbaijani Gasoline

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The first shipment of gasoline imported by Armenia from Azerbaijan was sold out within a few days, indicating strong market demand.

According to Azernews, citing Armenian media, Armenia's Minister of Economy Gevork Papoyan announced the development, noting that the rapid sales reflected high consumer interest.

“The imported gasoline was sold within a few days, which means demand is very high,” Papoyan said.

He added that a new shipment of several thousand tons of fuel from Azerbaijan to Armenia is currently underway, with imports being carried out by the same companies as before.

“The novelty is that not only premium gasoline is being imported, but also regular gasoline and diesel fuel,” Papoyan stated.“According to preliminary assessments, their prices are approximately 80 drams lower than current market prices.”

It should be recalled that on December 19, at around 01:00 local time, a freight train operated by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) delivered 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline, loaded in 22 railcars, to the Böyük Kəsik station. Approximately four hours later, the shipment was dispatched to Georgia and subsequently transported to Armenia via Georgian territory.

The agreement enabling this fuel supply was reached on November 28 in Gabala, during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The second delivery batch includes 1,000 tons of AI-92 gasoline, 1,000 tons of diesel fuel, and 1,800 tons of AI-95 gasoline.