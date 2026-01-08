Enduro Metals Announces Results Of Rock Sampling At The Newmont Lake Project, Golden Triangle, BC
|Total Samples:
|176
|
|> 1% Cu
|12
|7%
|> 0.4% Cu
|24
|14%
|> 0.1% Cu
|44
|25%
|> 1 g/t Au
|18
|10%
|> 50 ppb Au
|29
|16%
McLymont / Camp Zone Rock Samples:
A total of 54 rock samples were collected from the McLymont area in 2025, including 32 samples from the Camp Zone (see Figure 6). Rock sampling at the Camp Zone returned high-grade gold values from narrow sub-meter quartz pyrite veins within shear zones of up to 113 g/t Au with142 g/t Ag, highlighting the area as a high-priority target for follow-up exploration. The Camp Zone was a focus of early exploration by previous operators, prior to the discovery of the NW Zone. This work in the late 1980's included trenching and drilling that returned similar (unverified) gold mineralization but was not followed up as the program shifted to the newly discovered NW Zone. Historical drilling at Camp Zone was shallow using small diameter core with only visually selected zones being sampled at the time. The Camp Zone is interpreted to be structurally controlled and associated with alteration and veining along the McLymont structural corridor, and particularly the McGilvary Fault. Enduro considers the Camp Zone, in conjunction with the broader McLymont area, to represent a compelling high-grade gold opportunity complementary to the Company's porphyry copper-gold focus at Andrei.
Other Areas of Interest
Reconnaissance sampling was also conducted at several other targets across the Newmont Lake Project, including Twin, Orange, Burgundy, and Chachi. These areas remain prospective for multiple mineral deposit styles and will continue to be evaluated as part of Enduro's systematic, district-scale exploration strategy.
The Twin target (see Figure 7), located at the southwest corner of the property in an area of limited historical exploration covers a potential seven kilometre extension of the Bronson trend, a 14-kilometre alignment of porphyry and porphyry-related deposits that extends from the Quartz Rise deposit northwest to the Snip North deposit that was discovered in 2024 by Seabridge Gold. A high-resolution magnetic survey completed over the Twin target indicates clusters of discreet and linear magnetic highs suggesting the presence of intrusive bodies. A small program of rock and soil and silt sampling was completed in the area in 2025 and returned two strings of weakly anomalous copper in soil and a single gold in soil value of 78 ppb. This later sample is immediately downslope from a discrete magnetic anomaly. There is limited bedrock exposure in part due to young volcanic flows and ash layers which may also contribute to the low geochemical soil response.
Qualified Person
Robert Cameron, P. Geo, Enduro's chief executive officer, is the company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this release. Field work was supervised by Stephen Wetherup, P. Geo, VPX, for Enduro Metals.
QAQC and Data Verification
Enduro personnel collected, documented and directly shipped through an independent shipping company all rock, soil and silt samples to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Vancouver for analyses. At the laboratory rocks were pulverized, split into smaller aliquots and analyzed by fire-assay (code FA330) for Au and 38 elements with a 4-acid digestion and 38 element inductively coupled plasma and mass spectrometer process (ICP-MS, code MA250). Over-limit analyses for Au were completed with FA530 process of fire-assay lead collection fusion and for Cu by 4-acid ICP-MS ore-grade analyses (code MA370).
Soils and silt samples were dried, sieved to smaller size fractions (-80 mesh for soils, and -200 mesh for silts) which utilized an Aqua Regia digestion and finished with a multi-element ICP-MS analysis (AQ250) to produce the assays.
Bureau Veritas Laboratories is a certified assay laboratory with ISO 9001 certification that meets TIC Council principles and requirements and is regularly assessed by an external third-party. It is accredited by numerous laboratory and government regulatory bodies within Canada and internationally. Enduro has relied upon Bureau Veritas' internal QA/QC processes and reviewed the results from their duplicate, blank and standards analyses.
For details on historical data verification, sample, analytical and testing results, refer to statements posted on the Company's website and the technical report titled "Technical Report on the Newmont Lake Property" authored by Maurizio Napoli, P.Geo, and Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo. dated March 1, 2025. The Company treats historical data as valid for exploration purposes only.
About Enduro Metals
Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, and copper-gold alkalic porphyry systems at Burgundy and Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the advanced Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Enduro's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Although Enduro believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, forward-looking statements by their nature involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ENDURO AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE ENDURO MAY ELECT TO, NEITHER OF THEM UNDERTAKES TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
