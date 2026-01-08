403
Arab Youth Ministers Hold 49Th Session In Cairo On Tuesday
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The Arab League announced on Thursday that Arab Youth and Sports Ministers will hold their 49th session next Tuesday, chaired by the UAE, to discuss programs for empowering and supporting Arab youth and developing joint sports initiatives.
Supervisor of the Social Affairs Sector at the Arab League, Minister Plenipotentiary Inas Al-Farjani said in a statement that preparatory meetings at the senior officials level will be held next Sunday and Monday in preparation for the meeting of the Executive Bureau of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports, chaired by Egypt, next Tuesday, in order to prepare the agenda for the 49th session.
Al-Farjani pointed out that the agenda includes several items, including preparations for the fourth Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum, the ninth Arab-European Cooperation Forum, the fourth Arab Youth Parliament simulation model, the third Arab Youth Salon, and a training course on artificial intelligence, content creation, and youth awareness.
She noted that the agenda also includes cybersecurity, youth mental health, the Arab Youth Excellence Award, organizing the first Arab e-sports championship, and the Arab League Embassies Cup.
She affirmed that the Ministries of Youth and Sports in the member states offered to host activities aimed at Arab youth, most notably the Holy Sites Journey in its 10th edition, the Nile Youth Ship, the Arab Youth Capital for 2026, the Peace Marathon in the Republic of Somalia, the Arab School Sports Festival in Algeria, the Arab Women's Clubs Championship in Sharjah, and Manama, the Arab Sports Culture Capital, as well as the 2026 Specialized Federations Games.
She pointed out to the executive plan for the Arab Strategy for Youth, Peace and Security, which was adopted in Jordan last year as the first strategy of its kind in the Arab world and the world, as this plan will enter into force this year.
Al-Farjani stressed that the challenges facing the Arab region with the rapid global and regional changes call for serious and continuous attention from Arab governments to youth and their future as a human resource that can support development efforts. (end)
