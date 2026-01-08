Lleida Begins 2026 With A 55.62% Increase In Clients Driven By Regulatory Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Madrid, 8th January.- Spanish technology services company Lleida (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) began 2026 with a total of 8,886 active clients, representing a 55.62% increase compared with 5,710 clients at the start of 2025, according to company data released today.

This is the highest client growth rate ever registered by the company.

The increase reflects sustained demand for certified digital communications in Spain and Europe following recent regulatory changes.

The growth has been primarily driven by the rising adoption of patented technologies, which are European market leaders in the registered signature and notification markets.

This growth has been boosted by Spain's Organic Law 1/2025, published on January 3, 2025, which promotes the digitalization of judicial processes, the use of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

As a result, over the last 12 months, legally valid digital communications and certified notifications have become increasingly central to compliance and evidence management.

Recent changes to Spanish labor regulations that introduce mandatory prior allegations period in dismissal procedures, have also increased the demand for verifiable, legally certified communications.

“This growth confirms that certified digital communication is finally becoming a structural requirement for companies operating in the European space,” said Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder.

“We are confident that the adoption of our services will continue to grow over 2026, and this is a great start for us and the industry,” he added.

The issuer, which is headquartered in Madrid and has offices in more than 15 countries, ended 2025 with a share price of 1.23 euros, representing an approximate 30% increase compared to the end of 2024.

Founded in 1995, is one of Europe's leading providers of registered notification, contracting, and signature services. The company holds over 300 patents in more than 60 countries covering registered notification, contracting, and electronic signature technologies.

Its shares are currently listed on BME Growth (Madrid), where it has traded for the past ten years, as well as on Euronext Paris and the Stuttgart and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

The company delisted from OTC Markets in New York on December 31st, after four years of trading on that exchange.





DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.