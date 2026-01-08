403
Brazil's Beef Exports Hit Record Highs In 2025, With 2026 Risks Ahead
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Brazil exported a record volume of beef in 2025, using MDIC data compiled by Abiec. In natura beef dominated: 3.09 million tonnes (+21.4%) for $16.61 billion.
Across all categories, Brazil shipped to more than 170 countries. China remained the anchor, importing 1.68 million tonnes worth $8.90 billion.
The United States followed at 271.8 thousand tonnes ($1.64 billion), then Chile at 136.3 thousand tonnes ($754.5 million) and the European Union at 128.9 thousand tonnes ($1.06 billion). Russia bought 126.4 thousand tonnes ($537.1 million) and Mexico 118.0 thousand tonnes ($645.4 million).
Volumes rose in most key destinations versus 2024: China +22.8%, United States +18.3%, EU +132.8%, Chile +29.8%. Abiec also cited sharp gains to Algeria (+292.6%), Egypt (+222.5%), and the United Arab Emirates (+176.1%).
Pricing did the rest. Implied average receipts were about $5,151 per tonne across all categories and roughly $5,375 per tonne for in natura beef. September peaked at 373,867 tonnes for $1.92 billion.
Brazil beef exports rise cautiously
December came in at 347.4 thousand tonnes and $1.85 billion, led by China at 153.1 thousand tonnes, followed by the United States (27.2 thousand), Chile (17.0 thousand), and the EU (11.9 thousand).
From August 6, 2025, Brazilian beef faced a 50% additional U.S. levy on top of a 26.4% import tax, pressuring flows and encouraging rerouting. Exporters also benefited from rising Brazilian output and falling U.S. production.
Productivity gains-faster reproduction, more feedlot finishing, improved genetics, and high-protein byproducts from Brazil's corn ethanol industry-supported supply, alongside a herd near 238 million head.
For 2026, Abiec says it is“optimism with caution.” China is introducing safeguard measures from January 1, 2026, including a steep tariff above quota levels.
Brazil is pushing openings in Japan, South Korea, and Turkey after a June 2025 WOAH recognition of foot-and-mouth disease-free status without vaccination.
Japan is set to audit Brazil's system in March 2026, initially focusing on three southern states that represent a small share of exports.
2025 exports reached 3.5 million tonnes (+20.9%) and $18.03 billion in revenue (+40.1%).
China took 48% of volume as U.S. tariffs accelerated diversification.
China safeguards from January 1, 2026, and talks with Japan, South Korea, and Turkey will shape demand.
