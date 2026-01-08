403
10 Key Sports Developments In Latin America (January 7, 2026)
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's United Cup run ended in Perth as Switzerland advanced. In Mexico, Jornada 1 of Liga MX Femenil closed with Mazatlán's late upset over Juárez. Colombia's transfer market delivered a headline as Millonarios announced Radamel Falcao.
In the Caribbean, Puerto Rico's two semifinals were both squared at 2–2, while in the Dominican Republic Escogido shut out Gigantes and Toros demolished Águilas to stay level at the top.
Venezuela's winter league prepared to restart its suspended round robin. Brazil's Copinha saw São Paulo clinch early qualification, and Argentina's Liga Nacional added a statement road win that reshuffled the top tier.
Here are 10 key developments from that day:
1. Switzerland eliminate Argentina 2–1 at the United Cup quarterfinals
Key facts: Belinda Bencic beat Solana Sierra 6–2, 6–2 to put Switzerland ahead. Sebastián Báez leveled the tie by beating Stan Wawrinka 7–5, 6–4 and kept his strong start to 2026 intact.
Switzerland then took the deciding mixed doubles, with Bencic and Jakub Paul beating María Lourdes Carlé and Guido Andreozzi 6–3, 6–3.
Why picked: A knockout exit in a prime lead-in event resets Argentina's early-season tennis momentum and travel plans.
2. Mazatlán shock Juárez 3–2 to close Liga MX Femenil Jornada 1
Key facts: Mazatlán finished the opening round with a home win over a Juárez side that had been a postseason team in the prior tournament.
The game turned late, with Mazatlán's winner arriving in the closing stretch after a tense, swingy second half. The result landed as a genuine surprise and immediately changed the early table optics for both teams.
Why picked: Opening-week upsets shape confidence and pressure fast in short-format leagues.
3. Millonarios announce Radamel Falcao as a new signing
Key facts: Millonarios confirmed the move publicly on January 7, making it one of the window's biggest announcements in Colombia.
The signing adds a proven veteran profile to a squad that will be judged by immediate results, not“process.” It also changes the club's commercial temperature overnight, from ticket demand to sponsor interest.
Why picked: Few transfer moves in the region carry this much sporting and business weight in one hit.
4. Puerto Rico: Leones de Ponce beat Gigantes de Carolina 3–2 to level the semifinal 2–2
Key facts: Dalton Guthrie drove in key runs with two RBI singles as Ponce took another road win in a series where away teams have dominated.
Carolina tied the game in the fifth, but Ponce regained the lead in the seventh and added a crucial insurance run. Carolina threatened in the ninth, yet Ponce closed it out to square the matchup.
Why picked: A 2–2 series means one game can now decide who carries the pressure into the final stretch.
5. Puerto Rico: Criollos de Caguas beat Cangrejeros de Santurce 4–2 to tie the other semifinal 2–2
Key facts: Santurce led 2–0, including a Jack López home run, before Caguas responded with a two-run double to level the game.
Onix Vega's RBI single broke the tie, and Caguas added another run later to create separation. The win flipped momentum back toward Caguas and guaranteed a high-leverage finish in San Juan and Caguas.
Why picked: This is the clean“series reset” result that turns bullpen usage and managerial decisions into the story.
6. Dominican Republic: Escogido blank Gigantes 5–0 and stay top
Key facts: Escogido rode Travis Lakins Jr.'s start and a Pedro Severino two-run homer to take control early.
The win kept Escogido level at the top of the round robin and pushed Gigantes deeper into a brutal skid. The game reinforced a pattern: Escogido are winning with pitching and timely power, not chaos.
Why picked: Shutouts in a short round robin are standings events, not just single-game results.
7. Dominican Republic: Toros crush Águilas 17–1 to remain tied for first
Key facts: Toros piled up 17 runs on 15 hits, including multiple extra-base blows, and never let the game settle.
The margin matters because run differential can become a separator in tight table scenarios. The blowout kept Toros level with Escogido at the top and widened the gap to the chasing pack.
Why picked: A 16-run win is a statement of form, depth, and confidence in the most competitive winter league.
8. Brazil Copinha: São Paulo beat Independente-AP 2–0 and clinched qualification
Key facts: São Paulo won their second group match and locked a place in the competition's second phase with a game to spare.
Paulinho and Isac scored the goals that preserved a perfect start. Early qualification lets the staff manage minutes in the final group game and reduce risk in a tournament built on short recovery windows.
Why picked: Copinha is Brazil's biggest youth shop window, and São Paulo's early qualification is a major academy signal.
9. Venezuela: LVBP round robin was set to resume on January 7 after suspension
Key facts: The league announced that the round robin phase would restart on Wednesday, January 7 after the stoppage that disrupted the opening weekend.
The statement framed the restart as a controlled resumption with an adjusted schedule to follow. The practical impact is immediate: compressed dates and travel pressure in a format where every game is already high leverage.
Why picked: Operational stability is now as decisive as form in Venezuela 's winter playoffs.
10. Argentina Liga Nacional: Unión beat Obras 83–69 and knocked them off second
Key facts: Unión won on the road in Buenos Aires in what was described as a strong first showing under a new coaching cycle.
The result dropped Obras from a top-table position and underlined how little margin exists early in the standings. Unión's scoring balance and defensive control made it a“program win,” not a one-player night.
Why picked: Road wins against top-table opponents are the fastest way to change tiers in Argentina's long season.
