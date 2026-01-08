Alia Bhatt's Production House Reacts To The Success Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has taken to her social media account to laud Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. The actress reposted the post that featured on her the social media page of her production house Eternal Sunshine.

The post highlighted how the movie is the 'number one chapter in the history of Indian cinema. The post 'read,“It's the voice of today's India. It's the choice of today's India. It's based on a chapter in history. And now it's the number one chapter in India's cinema history.”

It further read,“Cheers to Dhurandhar. And three cheers to the ENTIRE team. You not only created waves. You brought the high tide back to the theatres. If this is what part one did in winter, imagine what part two will bring in spring!!!”

For the uninitiated, Ranveer Singh's "Dhurandhar" has managed to shatter several box office records, and has become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language.

Recently, calling it a 'milestone moment in the Indian cinema', prestigious banner, Yash Raj Films, had congratulated the entire team on the phenomenal performance of the drama at the ticket counters in an appreciation post on their social media.

The post read,“DHURANDHAR is not a film... it's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (in a single language) (sic)."

Further lauding filmmaker Aditya Dhar for setting a new benchmark in Indian entertainment, the post read,“As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar's clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema.”

It further read, "We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen. Thank you for giving us cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence,” the post concluded.

Thrilled by the love showered on the film, the movie's lead Ranveer Singh wrote,“My beloved Alma Mater (red and white heart emoji) only ever wanted to make you proud (sic).”

Dhurandhar has been Backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios banners, and stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in significant roles, along with Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Naveen Kaushik, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Manav Gohil as the ancillary cast.

The movie released on 5 December 2025, "Dhurandhar".