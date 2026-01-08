403
Türkiye’s COP31 Role Sees Chance to Revive Global Climate Momentum
(MENAFN) The United Nations climate summit convened last year in Belem, Brazil, at the core of the Amazon rainforest, delivered far less than the urgent global community had anticipated. However, Türkiye now holds the possibility to redirect that trajectory at COP31.
At COP30, which took place in Belem in November 2025, expectations were elevated for a clear, scheduled plan to eliminate fossil fuels. Instead, the concluding document sidestepped any binding pledge to abandon fossil fuels, leaving what many regard as the most pressing aspect of the climate emergency unresolved.
In remarks to a news agency, Umit Sahin, coordinator of Climate Change Studies at Sabanci University’s Istanbul Policy Center, explained that COP30 was gravely weakened by the absence of the United States, historically one of the largest polluters.
This followed President Donald Trump’s choice to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and pursue policies openly antagonistic to the growth of renewable energy.
Although Brazil’s symbolic move to host the gathering in Belem, deep within the Amazon, initially raised hopes for decisive measures against deforestation, no unified plan was agreed upon to stop and reverse forest destruction — one of the most effective strategies for curbing global warming.
COP30 did introduce a just transition framework for employees and communities shifting away from fossil fuels and committed to tripling adaptation funding by 2035 under the New Collective Quantified Goal.
This aimed to secure at least $300 billion annually in public financing and $1.3 trillion from all sources for developing nations. Yet, Sahin emphasized that these measures fell considerably short of the transformative scale of action urgently required.
