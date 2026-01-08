'Hooliganism Won't Work': Pralhad Joshi Slams CM Siddaramaiah Over Assault Of BJP Woman Worker

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 8 (IANS) Responding sharply to developments surrounding the alleged assault and stripping of a BJP woman worker in Hubballi, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday warned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that what he termed "dadagiri" or hooliganism would not work in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, Union Minister Joshi took strong exception to the episode. "What a shameful matter this is," he asked.

Referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks on the incident, Joshi said the Chief Minister should have restricted himself to assuring an inquiry.“Isn't he ashamed? He could have simply stated that the matter would be looked into and an inquiry conducted. We had not demanded the resignation of the local MLA or made any other demands,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister lacked the courtesy to even announce a probe.

Joshi alleged that the Congress-led government had acted in a one-sided manner in the case, as it had done earlier during the Ballari violence incident.“They should first ascertain who is at fault. In this case too, while she was being stripped, were the police sitting idly and watching?” he asked, questioning police conduct.

He further alleged selective action by the police.“Immediately after a complaint was lodged, the BJP woman worker was dragged by the police. However, the complaint filed by BJP workers against a Congress corporator was not received and no action was taken. Now they are claiming that the BJP woman worker stripped herself and shot the video. Was she taking a selfie?” Joshi asked.

Questioning the police version that the woman worker had bitten police personnel, Joshi demanded supporting evidence.“Where is the medical certificate to prove a human bite? This kind of dadagiri will not work. I want to clearly convey this to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the local police officers,” he said.

Stating that no government remains in power permanently, Joshi said political changes were underway across the country.“The BJP is repeatedly coming to power in states, not the Congress. In 2028, we will come to power in Karnataka, and we will take action against those who acted in a one-sided manner and against the law,” he said.

Joshi also raised concerns over the manner in which the woman worker was handled at the police station.“Our woman party worker was called to the police station at 3 a.m., and a Congress corporator was present there. What was she doing at the police station?” he asked, terming the police action irresponsible and condemning it strongly. He warned that the BJP would launch an agitation if the investigation was not conducted in a fair and impartial manner.

He further questioned the filing of multiple cases against the woman worker.“They keep claiming that the victim has several cases against her. If those cases are under investigation, why have four new cases been filed against her? Why was our complaint not received?” he asked.

Claiming that the Congress party was fearful of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Joshi alleged that the party was apprehensive about the impact of the exercise on what he described as its appeasement politics and prospects of retaining power.

Providing background to the incident, Joshi said the SIR was an official exercise of the Election Commission.“A Booth Level Officer (BLO) had gone for mapping in the area of a Congress corporator. Often, BLOs are unfamiliar with addresses. There is a provision to inform BLA-2 of state political parties and take them along. Accordingly, a BJP representative was taken to the spot, while the Congress BLA-2 was absent,” he said.

Joshi argued that the absence of the Congress BLA-2 could not be blamed on BJP workers.“The Congress corporator and her supporters assaulted BJP workers, yet no complaint was received against them. The BLA-2 is the victim's brother, and both were attacked. Subsequently, the Congress corporator lodged a false complaint, which the police accepted,” he alleged.

It may be recalled that an alleged assault and stripping of a BJP woman worker by police occurred in Hubballi city in Karnataka, reportedly in connection with a dispute arising from a voter revision exercise. A video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday, triggering shock and serious concern.

The video allegedly shows male police personnel assaulting the woman and using vulgar expletives.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Keshvapur police station in Hubballi. According to sources, BJP worker Sujatha Handi, also known as Vijayalaxmi Handi, was allegedly brutalised following a complaint lodged against her by Hubballi-Dharwad Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla.

It is alleged that Sujatha Handi was targeted after she undertook voter mapping as part of the voter list revision process. Reportedly angered by this, the Congress corporator allegedly lodged a complaint against her at the Keshvapur police station.

Separately, on the National Herald case, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government, alleging that it had paid more money to the National Herald than to leading national newspapers, which he described as a reflection of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's“intellectual bankruptcy.”

Joshi said that Rs 1.9 crore was paid to the National Herald in 2023–24, and around Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned for 2024–25. He pointed out that the National Herald issue is embroiled in controversy and is currently pending before the courts.

He alleged that the trustees, NGOs and owners associated with the newspaper include individuals who are currently out on bail, and claimed that the newspaper's circulation has virtually dropped to zero. Despite this, he alleged that large sums were paid to it, amounting to an attempt by the Karnataka government to appease the Gandhi family by using public funds.