Acuity Reports Fiscal 2026 First-Quarter Results
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except per-share data)
|November 30, 2025
|August 31, 2025
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|376.1
|$
|422.5
|Accounts receivable, less reserve for doubtful accounts of $4.1 and $4.3, respectively
|565.3
|593.9
|Inventories
|518.1
|526.7
|Prepayments and other current assets
|122.0
|108.4
|Total current assets
|1,581.5
|1,651.5
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|345.0
|343.2
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|103.6
|97.4
|Goodwill
|1,492.6
|1,495.5
|Intangible assets, net
|1,074.8
|1,099.0
|Deferred income taxes
|12.3
|23.4
|Other long-term assets
|42.3
|45.2
|Total assets
|$
|4,652.1
|$
|4,755.2
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|396.2
|$
|454.5
|Current operating lease liabilities
|25.4
|23.3
|Accrued compensation
|86.2
|110.0
|Other current liabilities
|254.6
|258.0
|Total current liabilities
|762.4
|845.8
|Long-term debt
|797.0
|896.8
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|87.7
|84.3
|Accrued pension liabilities
|39.6
|39.2
|Deferred income taxes
|24.6
|24.9
|Other long-term liabilities
|146.8
|139.3
|Total liabilities
|1,858.1
|2,030.3
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 50.0 shares authorized; none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500.0 shares authorized; 55.0 and 54.9 issued, respectively
|0.6
|0.5
|Paid-in capital
|1,151.0
|1,164.7
|Retained earnings
|4,401.0
|4,285.8
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(81.4
|)
|(76.5
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost, of 24.3 and 24.2 shares, respectively
|(2,677.2
|)
|(2,649.6
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,794.0
|2,724.9
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,652.1
|$
|4,755.2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per-share data)
|Three Months Ended
|November 30, 2025
|November 30, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|1,143.7
|$
|951.6
|Cost of products sold
|589.9
|502.3
|Gross profit
|553.8
|449.3
|Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses
|393.4
|316.0
|Operating profit
|160.4
|133.3
|Other expense (income):
|Interest expense (income), net
|8.4
|(4.0
|)
|Miscellaneous (income) expense, net
|(0.6
|)
|2.5
|Total other expense (income)
|7.8
|(1.5
|)
|Income before income taxes
|152.6
|134.8
|Income tax expense
|32.1
|28.1
|Net income
|$
|120.5
|$
|106.7
|Earnings per share(1):
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|3.92
|$
|3.45
|Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
|30.705
|30.930
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|3.82
|$
|3.35
|Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|31.561
|31.799
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.15
(1) Earnings per share is calculated using unrounded numbers. Amounts in the table may not recalculate exactly due to rounding.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|Three Months Ended
|November 30, 2025
|November 30, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|120.5
|$
|106.7
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|38.3
|21.6
|Share-based payment expense
|12.5
|12.1
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
|Accounts receivable
|28.0
|25.2
|Inventories
|7.1
|(5.1
|)
|Prepayments and other current assets
|(10.2
|)
|(1.8
|)
|Accounts payable
|(51.4
|)
|(14.5
|)
|Other operating activities
|(4.0
|)
|(12.0
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|140.8
|132.2
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|(26.0
|)
|(18.9
|)
|Other investing activities
|(0.3
|)
|0.5
|Net cash used for investing activities
|(26.3
|)
|(18.4
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayments of term loan borrowings
|(100.0
|)
|-
|Repurchases of common stock
|(27.1
|)
|(6.7
|)
|Proceeds from stock option exercises and other
|1.4
|15.6
|Payments of taxes withheld on net settlement of equity awards
|(27.6
|)
|(23.1
|)
|Dividends paid
|(5.3
|)
|(4.5
|)
|Other financing activities
|(2.1
|)
|-
|Net cash used for financing activities
|(160.7
|)
|(18.7
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(0.2
|)
|(5.3
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(46.4
|)
|89.8
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|422.5
|845.8
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|376.1
|$
|935.6
DISAGGREGATED NET SALES
(In millions)
| The following tables show net sales by channel for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended
|November 30, 2025
|November 30, 2024
|Increase (Decrease)
|Percent Change
|Acuity Brands Lighting:
|Independent sales network
|$
|666.3
|$
|643.9
|$
|22.4
|3.5
|%
|Direct sales network
|90.4
|107.2
|(16.8
|)
|(15.7)
|%
|Retail sales
|46.8
|44.9
|1.9
|4.2
|%
|Corporate accounts
|39.9
|32.7
|7.2
|22.0
|%
|Original equipment manufacturer and other
|51.7
|57.3
|(5.6
|)
|(9.8)
|%
|Total Acuity Brands Lighting
|895.1
|886.0
|9.1
|1.0
|%
|Acuity Intelligent Spaces
|257.4
|73.5
|183.9
|250.2
|%
|Eliminations
|(8.8
|)
|(7.9
|)
|(0.9
|)
|11.4
|%
|Total
|$
|1,143.7
|$
|951.6
|$
|192.1
|20.2
|%
Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Measures
| The tables below reconcile certain GAAP financial measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures for total Company as well as our reportable operating segments (in millions except per share data):
|Three Months Ended
|November 30, 2025
|November 30, 2024
|Increase (Decrease)
|Percent Change
|Net sales
|$
|1,143.7
|$
|951.6
|$
|192.1
|20.2
|%
|Operating profit (GAAP)
|$
|160.4
|$
|133.3
|$
|27.1
|20.3
|%
|Percent of net sales (GAAP)
|14.0
|%
|14.0
|%
|-
|bps
|Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|23.4
|8.7
|Add-back: Share-based payment expense
|12.5
|12.1
|Add-back: Acquisition-related costs(1)
|-
|4.6
|Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|196.3
|$
|158.7
|$
|37.6
|23.7
|%
|Percent of net sales (Non-GAAP)
|17.2
|%
|16.7
|%
|50
|bps
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|120.5
|$
|106.7
|$
|13.8
|12.9
|%
|Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|23.4
|8.7
|Add-back: Share-based payment expense
|12.5
|12.1
|Add-back: Acquisition-related costs(1)
|-
|4.6
|Total pre-tax adjustments to net income
|35.9
|25.4
|Income tax effects
|(8.3
|)
|(5.8
|)
|Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|148.1
|$
|126.3
|$
|21.8
|17.3
|%
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|3.82
|$
|3.35
|$
|0.47
|14.0
|%
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
|$
|4.69
|$
|3.97
|$
|0.72
|18.1
|%
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|120.5
|$
|106.7
|$
|13.8
|12.9
|%
|Percent of net sales (GAAP)
|10.5
|%
|11.2
|%
|(70
|)
|bps
|Interest expense (income), net
|8.4
|(4.0
|)
|Income tax expense
|32.1
|28.1
|Depreciation
|14.9
|12.9
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|23.4
|8.7
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|199.3
|152.4
|46.9
|30.8
|%
|Percent of net sales (Non-GAAP)
|17.4
|%
|16.0
|%
|140
|bps
|Share-based payment expense
|12.5
|12.1
|Acquisition-related costs(1)
|-
|4.6
|Miscellaneous (income) expense, net
|(0.6
|)
|2.5
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|211.2
|$
|171.6
|$
|39.6
|23.1
|%
|Percent of net sales (Non-GAAP)
|18.5
|%
|18.0
|%
|50
|bps
(1) Acquisition-related items include professional fees.
|Three Months Ended
|Acuity Brands Lighting
|November 30, 2025
|November 30, 2024
|Increase (Decrease)
|Percent Change
|Net sales
|$
|895.1
|$
|886.0
|$
|9.1
|1.0
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|400.6
|$
|406.4
|$
|(5.8
|)
|(1.4)
|%
|Gross profit margin (GAAP)
|44.8
|%
|45.9
|%
|(110
|)
|bps
|Operating profit (GAAP)
|$
|149.0
|$
|143.3
|$
|5.7
|4.0
|%
|Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|6.2
|5.9
|Add-back: Share-based payment expense
|4.6
|4.3
|Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|159.8
|$
|153.5
|$
|6.3
|4.1
|%
|Operating profit margin (GAAP)
|16.6
|%
|16.2
|%
|40
|bps
|Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP)
|17.9
|%
|17.3
|%
|60
|bps
|Three Months Ended
|Acuity Intelligent Spaces
|November 30, 2025
|November 30, 2024
|Increase (Decrease)
|Percent Change
|Net sales
|$
|257.4
|$
|73.5
|$
|183.9
|250.2
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|153.2
|$
|42.9
|$
|110.3
|257.1
|%
|Gross profit margin (GAAP)
|59.5
|%
|58.4
|%
|110
|bps
|Operating profit (GAAP)
|$
|37.0
|$
|10.8
|$
|26.2
|242.6
|%
|Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|17.2
|2.8
|Add-back: Share-based payment expense
|2.4
|1.8
|Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|56.6
|$
|15.4
|$
|41.2
|267.5
|%
|Operating profit margin (GAAP)
|14.4
|%
|14.7
|%
|(30
|)
|bps
|Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP)
|22.0
|%
|21.0
|%
|100
|bps
|Three Months Ended
|November 30, 2025
|November 30, 2024
|Increase (Decrease)
|Percent Change
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|$
|140.8
|$
|132.2
|$
|8.6
|6.5
|%
|Less: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|(26.0
|)
|(18.9
|)
|Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|$
|114.8
|$
|113.3
|$
|1.5
|1.3
|%
