403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Financial Morning Call For January 8, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's Key Themes
Latin America's markets continue the trading week, with Brazil's B3 in São Paulo set to provide the region's deepest liquidity for equities, futures, and currency products. Mexico's Bolsa Mexicana de Valores is also scheduled to open normally.
Top Story: Record 2025 Dollar Outflows Yet Real Strengthened
Brazil recorded its second-largest net dollar outflow on record in 2025, driven by dividend/interest remittances, portfolio outflows amid fiscal concerns, and corporate hedging.
Despite this, the real appreciated significantly due to high Selic rates (carry trade appeal), strong commodity exports, and global USD weakness. Trade surplus remained robust as Brazil redirected flows post-U.S. tariffs, highlighting structural resilience.
Read more on the dollar outflow in Brazil
Investors view this as a testament to Brazil's yield-driven attractiveness, though persistent outflows raise questions on sustainability if fiscal risks escalate.
Economic Agenda for January 8, 2026
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Chile
Colombia
United States
EU
UK
China
Implication: Brazil's Industrial Production and IGP-DI offer insight into manufacturing recovery and inflation pressures. Mexico/Chile/Colombia CPI data test regional price dynamics.
U.S. jobless claims + trade balance + productivity are critical for labor market view, dollar direction, and Fed expectations ahead of Friday payrolls - softer data could ease USD pressure on EM currencies.
Brazil's Markets Yesterday (Wednesday, January 7, 2026)
Ibovespa slipped to 161,975 on Banco Master's unresolved legal/regulatory fallout pressuring banks. Global caution ahead of Friday U.S. payrolls reinforced“higher-for-longer” rates.
Energy lagged; risk appetite cooled but foreign interest persists (EWZ ~$2.19B net inflows past year). Momentum paused after recent gains.
Read more on Brazil's B3 performance
Commodity Markets
Read more on Gold
Read more on Silver
Read more on Copper
Currency
Brazilian Real → Steady near R$5.38 as Banco Master risk tests confidence but high yields & commodity support hold.
Read more on the Brazilian Real
Companies and Market
Embraer ends 2025 with record deliveries (strong backlog supports outlook); tourism record (9.3M foreign arrivals in 2025) fuels hiring & economic impact; no other major individual headlines.
Read more on Embraer
U.S. Markets Yesterday (Wednesday, January 7, 2026)
Mixed close: S&P 500 6,920.93 (-0.34%), Dow 48,996.08 (-0.94%), Nasdaq 23,584.27 (+0.16%), Russell 2000 2,575.42 (-0.29%). Cooling after early-year gains; selective tech held, cyclicals/industrials trimmed. VIX +4.27% to 15.38 (cautious tone); DXY +0.11% to 98.68.
Regional Peers - Cautious/mixed: Colombia peso tries to base/stocks consolidate near records | Mexico peso steady near 18/IPC breather | Argentina dollar lifeline/stocks blink on risks | Chile peso holds near 895/copper pullback cools rally.
Read more on Colombia
Read more on Mexico
Read more on Argentina
Read more on Chile
Note: Crypto January bounce hits speed bump (thin liquidity, ETF flows reverse); vulnerable to volatility.
Read more
Record 2025 dollar outflows yet real strengthened → capital flight offset by high rates & carry trade
2025 trade surplus maintained post-U.S. tariffs → export redirection & commodity resilience
Ibovespa slips on bank pressure → Banco Master uncertainty weighs
Key data watch: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims + Trade Balance + Nonfarm Productivity
Broader risk: Caution ahead of Friday payrolls reinforces“higher-for-longer” Fed view
Latin America's markets continue the trading week, with Brazil's B3 in São Paulo set to provide the region's deepest liquidity for equities, futures, and currency products. Mexico's Bolsa Mexicana de Valores is also scheduled to open normally.
Top Story: Record 2025 Dollar Outflows Yet Real Strengthened
Brazil recorded its second-largest net dollar outflow on record in 2025, driven by dividend/interest remittances, portfolio outflows amid fiscal concerns, and corporate hedging.
Despite this, the real appreciated significantly due to high Selic rates (carry trade appeal), strong commodity exports, and global USD weakness. Trade surplus remained robust as Brazil redirected flows post-U.S. tariffs, highlighting structural resilience.
Read more on the dollar outflow in Brazil
Investors view this as a testament to Brazil's yield-driven attractiveness, though persistent outflows raise questions on sustainability if fiscal risks escalate.
Economic Agenda for January 8, 2026
Brazil
07:00 AM BRT – Industrial Production (MoM) (Nov) Cons: 0.2% Prev: 0.1%
07:00 AM BRT – Industrial Production (YoY) (Nov) Cons: -0.1% Prev: -0.5%
06:00 AM BRT – IGP-DI Inflation Index (MoM) (Dec)
Mexico
07:00 AM BRT – CPI (MoM) (Dec) Cons: 0.40% Prev: 0.66%
07:00 AM BRT – CPI (YoY) (Dec) Cons: 3.80% Prev: 3.80%
07:00 AM BRT – Core CPI (MoM) (Dec) Cons: 0.42% Prev: 0.19%
07:00 AM BRT – Month Core Inflation (YoY) (Dec) Cons: 4.34% Prev: 4.43%
10:00 AM BRT – Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
Argentina
14:00 PM BRT – Industrial Production (YoY) (Nov)
Chile
06:00 AM BRT – Core CPI (MoM) (Dec)
06:00 AM BRT – CPI (MoM) (Dec) Cons: -0.1% Prev: 0.3%
Colombia
18:00 PM BRT – CPI (MoM) (Dec) Cons: 0.38% Prev: 0.07%
18:00 PM BRT – CPI (YoY) (Dec) Cons: 5.20% Prev: 5.30%
United States
08:30 AM BRT – Initial Jobless Claims Cons: 213K Prev: 199K
08:30 AM BRT – Continuing Jobless Claims Cons: 1,900K Prev: 1,866K
08:30 AM BRT – Trade Balance (Oct) Cons: -58.10B Prev: -52.80B
08:30 AM BRT – Nonfarm Productivity (QoQ) (Q3) Cons: 4.9% Prev: 3.3%
10:00 AM BRT – Wholesale Inventories (MoM) (Oct) Cons: 0.2% Prev: 0.5%
EU
Various CPI/PPI/Consumer Sentiment (e.g., PPI YoY (Nov) Cons: -1.9% Prev: -0.5%, Unemployment Rate (Nov) Cons: 6.4%).
UK
02:00 AM BRT – Halifax House Price Index (MoM) (Dec) Act: -0.6% Prev: -0.1%
China
20:30 PM BRT – CPI (YoY) (Dec) Cons: 0.8% Prev: 0.7%
20:30 PM BRT – PPI (YoY) (Dec) Cons: -1.5% Prev: -2.2%
Implication: Brazil's Industrial Production and IGP-DI offer insight into manufacturing recovery and inflation pressures. Mexico/Chile/Colombia CPI data test regional price dynamics.
U.S. jobless claims + trade balance + productivity are critical for labor market view, dollar direction, and Fed expectations ahead of Friday payrolls - softer data could ease USD pressure on EM currencies.
Brazil's Markets Yesterday (Wednesday, January 7, 2026)
Ibovespa slipped to 161,975 on Banco Master's unresolved legal/regulatory fallout pressuring banks. Global caution ahead of Friday U.S. payrolls reinforced“higher-for-longer” rates.
Energy lagged; risk appetite cooled but foreign interest persists (EWZ ~$2.19B net inflows past year). Momentum paused after recent gains.
Read more on Brazil's B3 performance
Commodity Markets
Gold – Paused after new-year surge (weighing war risk, Fed bets, index flows).
Silver – Sudden plunge exposes thin liquidity & leverage.
Copper – Record run meets reality as tariff premium warps global flows.
Read more on Gold
Read more on Silver
Read more on Copper
Currency
Brazilian Real → Steady near R$5.38 as Banco Master risk tests confidence but high yields & commodity support hold.
Read more on the Brazilian Real
Companies and Market
Embraer ends 2025 with record deliveries (strong backlog supports outlook); tourism record (9.3M foreign arrivals in 2025) fuels hiring & economic impact; no other major individual headlines.
Read more on Embraer
U.S. Markets Yesterday (Wednesday, January 7, 2026)
Mixed close: S&P 500 6,920.93 (-0.34%), Dow 48,996.08 (-0.94%), Nasdaq 23,584.27 (+0.16%), Russell 2000 2,575.42 (-0.29%). Cooling after early-year gains; selective tech held, cyclicals/industrials trimmed. VIX +4.27% to 15.38 (cautious tone); DXY +0.11% to 98.68.
Regional Peers - Cautious/mixed: Colombia peso tries to base/stocks consolidate near records | Mexico peso steady near 18/IPC breather | Argentina dollar lifeline/stocks blink on risks | Chile peso holds near 895/copper pullback cools rally.
Read more on Colombia
Read more on Mexico
Read more on Argentina
Read more on Chile
Note: Crypto January bounce hits speed bump (thin liquidity, ETF flows reverse); vulnerable to volatility.
Read more
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment