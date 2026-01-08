403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump And Petro Dial Back A Dangerous Feud After A 1-Hour Call
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
For months, Donald Trump and Gustavo Petro traded accusations that pushed U.S.–Colombia ties into a dangerous corner. On Wednesday, the temperature dropped fast.
After speaking for more than an hour, Trump said it was“a great honor” to talk and that advisers are preparing a White House meeting. Petro told supporters Colombia could“sleep peacefully” and called for direct bilateral dialogue to restart.
The calm is less about personal chemistry than about risk management. The United States is Colombia's largest partner, and U.S.–Colombia trade in goods and services was estimated at about $53.6 billion in 2024.
A tariff fight or sustained diplomatic freeze would quickly hit exporters, importers, and pricing power. The regional backdrop has also changed. On January 3, U.S. forces seized Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and transferred him to New York.
Venezuela's interior minister later said about 100 people died in the operation, including confirmed Venezuelan and Cuban military fatalities, and Delcy Rodríguez stepped in as interim leader.
For neighboring capitals, the lesson was unsettling: Washington can move suddenly, and political storms can turn operational. That is why Colombia 's dispute mattered beyond Bogotá.
Trump has framed Colombia through the cocaine trade and promised tougher action. Petro has replied with rallies and nationalist symbolism, while blaming rivals for amplifying fears in Washington.
Yet the structural driver is measurable. The UN 's survey reports record coca cultivation in Colombia in 2023 and record potential cocaine production, ensuring drugs stay at the center of any deal.
The call does not settle the argument. It buys time. The next test is whether a White House meeting produces enforceable steps-or whether the old script returns.
Confirmation: I have delivered the best, easiest-to-understand but not simplistic report on this matter.
A more than one-hour call cooled a feud that had veered into threats, visa fallout, and sanctions measures.
The reset comes days after U.S. forces seized Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro; Venezuela says about 100 people died and Delcy Rodríguez took over as interim leader.
Drugs remain the hard floor: UN data puts Colombia's 2023 coca crop at 253,000 hectares and potential cocaine output at 2,664 metric tons.
For months, Donald Trump and Gustavo Petro traded accusations that pushed U.S.–Colombia ties into a dangerous corner. On Wednesday, the temperature dropped fast.
After speaking for more than an hour, Trump said it was“a great honor” to talk and that advisers are preparing a White House meeting. Petro told supporters Colombia could“sleep peacefully” and called for direct bilateral dialogue to restart.
The calm is less about personal chemistry than about risk management. The United States is Colombia's largest partner, and U.S.–Colombia trade in goods and services was estimated at about $53.6 billion in 2024.
A tariff fight or sustained diplomatic freeze would quickly hit exporters, importers, and pricing power. The regional backdrop has also changed. On January 3, U.S. forces seized Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and transferred him to New York.
Venezuela's interior minister later said about 100 people died in the operation, including confirmed Venezuelan and Cuban military fatalities, and Delcy Rodríguez stepped in as interim leader.
For neighboring capitals, the lesson was unsettling: Washington can move suddenly, and political storms can turn operational. That is why Colombia 's dispute mattered beyond Bogotá.
Trump has framed Colombia through the cocaine trade and promised tougher action. Petro has replied with rallies and nationalist symbolism, while blaming rivals for amplifying fears in Washington.
Yet the structural driver is measurable. The UN 's survey reports record coca cultivation in Colombia in 2023 and record potential cocaine production, ensuring drugs stay at the center of any deal.
The call does not settle the argument. It buys time. The next test is whether a White House meeting produces enforceable steps-or whether the old script returns.
Confirmation: I have delivered the best, easiest-to-understand but not simplistic report on this matter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment