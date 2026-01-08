Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Creating Fake Votes In UP After Deletions

SP Chief Accuses BJP of Creating Fake Votes

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to create fake votes in Uttar Pradesh, following the deletion of 2.89 crore names from the draft electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He urged people to check their names to ensure their votes are not affected.

Speaking to the reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said, "I appeal to the public to check their names in the draft electoral rolls when they reach the booth level. The public should ensure their vote and not get stuck in the BJP's false narrative...For the first time, we are seeing that BJP leaders are troubled by SIR in UP. BJP leaders are saying that the number of voters should be increased and are putting pressure on administrative officers."

"If the BJP makes fake votes, then 'PDA Prahari', people from the Samajwadi Party will file an FIR against them. Entire BJP is on a mission to make fake votes as so many votes have been cut...The CM himself is instructing the officers to increase the votes," he said.

UP CEO Explains Deletion of 2.89 Crore Names

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced the publication of the draft electoral roll following the completion of the Enumeration Phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. A total of 2.89 crore names were deleted from the draft voter list.

Addressing the press, Navdeep Rinwa said, "The number of enumeration forms we received was approximately 12 crore, 55 lakh. This means that this many people returned the forms signed, indicating that their names should be included in the draft list. There were 46.23 lakh such deceased voters. There are 2.17 crore voters who have migrated, those who have shifted from their place of residence, who have left the house where they were residing when they registered their name in the voter list, and have permanently moved, or are missing or absent, or could not be found by the BLOs in the field. There were 25.47 lakh voters whose names were registered in more than one place on the voter list. In total, 2.89 crore names were not included in the draft voter list."

Claims and Objections Process

A total of 12,55,56,025 electors, out of a total of 15,44,30,092 electors, as per the Electoral Roll on October 27, 2025, have submitted their Enumeration Forms till December 26, 2025, reflecting an overwhelming participation in the first phase of SIR, according to the CEO.

The claims and objections period has been set for January 6, 2026, to February 6, 2026. Any existing or prospective elector may file claims or objections for inclusion of eligible electors or deletion of ineligible names. A total of 403 EROs and 2042 AEROs are in position to scrutinise such cases by February 27, 2026. In addition to that, Additional AEROs have been notified as per the requirement to dispose off the claims and objections, within the prescribed time limit. (ANI)

