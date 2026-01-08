Saturn Retrograde 2026: Hardships End And Success Returns For Five Signs

Shani Vakri: Saturn is known as the provider of karma and the judge of justice. This planet is about to begin its retrograde motion. Because of this, a golden age is coming for five zodiac signs. They will regain their former glory.

According to astrology, slow-moving Saturn is in Pisces. After July 27, 2026, it will go retrograde, doubling the luck and bringing good days for five zodiac signs.

Taurus: Expect promotions & big business profits.

Virgo: Your income will double & stalled projects will succeed.

Libra: A happy time with financial gains & new opportunities.

Capricorn: Your hard work will pay off with huge gains in investments. Your confidence at work will grow.

Aquarius: Expect sudden positive life changes and new paths to wealth.

