Saturn Retrograde 2026: Hardships End And Success Returns For Five Signs
Shani Vakri: Saturn is known as the provider of karma and the judge of justice. This planet is about to begin its retrograde motion. Because of this, a golden age is coming for five zodiac signs. They will regain their former glory.
According to astrology, slow-moving Saturn is in Pisces. After July 27, 2026, it will go retrograde, doubling the luck and bringing good days for five zodiac signs.
Taurus: Expect promotions & big business profits.
Virgo: Your income will double & stalled projects will succeed.
Libra: A happy time with financial gains & new opportunities.
Capricorn: Your hard work will pay off with huge gains in investments. Your confidence at work will grow.
Aquarius: Expect sudden positive life changes and new paths to wealth.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment