Kuwait Public Works Min., Saudi Transport Min. Discuss Transport, Logistics


2026-01-08 06:07:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan discussed on Thursday with Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser ways to enhance cooperation in the field of transport and logistics services.
This came during Al-Jasser's reception of Dr. Al-Mashaan, who is visiting Riyadh at the invitation of the government to discuss the next steps for the railway link project between the two countries.
During the meeting, several topics of common interest in the fields of transport and logistics were discussed, with the aim of strengthening cooperation and integration between the two brotherly countries. (end)
