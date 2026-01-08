Argyle Resources Completes Lac Comporté Silica Project 2,287 Metres Drilling Campaign

Argyle Resources Completes Lac Comporté Silica Project 2,287 Metres Drilling Campaign
|Hole ID
|Azimuth ( ° )
|Dip ( ° )
|Length (m)
|UTME
|UTMN
|LC-25-01
|310
|-45
|150.00
|420737
|5298324
|LC-25-02
|270
|-45
|228.00
|420596
|5298048
|LC-25-03
|210
|-45
|198.00
|420988
|5297917
|LC-25-04
|230
|-45
|198.00
|420785
|5297993
|LC-25-05
|195
|-45
|198.00
|421242
|5297824
|LC-25-06
|190
|-45
|196.00
|421408
|5297697
|LC-25-07
|200
|-45
|159.00
|421149
|5297613
|LC-25-08
|200
|-45
|189.00
|421675
|5297616
|LC-25-09
|230
|-45
|240.00
|421690
|5297512
|LC-25-10
|220
|-45
|120.00
|421846
|5297479
|LC-25-11
|185
|-45
|210.00
|422062
|5297320
|LC-25-12
|230
|-45
|201.00
|422349
|5297183
Qualified Person
George Yordanov, P.Geo., a Director of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this new release.
About Argyle Resources Corp.
Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. In addition to the Saint Gabriel project, the Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporté quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
'Jeffrey Stevens'
President & CEO
