Argyle Resources Completes Lac Comporté Silica Project 2,287 Metres Drilling Campaign

Argyle Resources Completes Lac Comporté Silica Project 2,287 Metres Drilling Campaign January 08, 2026 Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its recently completed diamond-drilling campaign at the Lac Comporté Silica Project, located in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, Canada. The 2025 program was executed efficiently over 23 days in December, averaging 104 metres per day despite challenging winter weather and logistical constraints for a total of 2,287 m. The campaign successfully targeted two WNW-trending quartzitic units previously identified as high-priority targets with surface grades reaching up to 98% SiO2. All core samples are being prepared for submission to the laboratory, with a full suite of assay results expected in early Q1 2026. The campaign successfully targeted two WNW-trending, kilometre-scale quartzitic units identified during the 2025 summer field program. These units exhibit metre-scale thicknesses and surface grades reaching up to 98% SiO2. Preliminary visual inspections of the NQ-sized core indicate significant quartzitic intervals (Figure 2); however, these visual estimates are subject to laboratory verification. Jeffrey Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources commented, "We are extremely pleased with the successful completion of our 2025 drilling campaign at the Lac Comporté Silica Project. We look forward to sharing these results and continuing to build value for our shareholders and stakeholders in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region."



Figure 1: Geological map of Lac Comporté Property with the spatial distribution of 2025 drill holes. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







Figure 2: Geological map displaying the 2025 drill holes completed. Visual estimates by geologists, which may differ from final laboratory assays. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table 1: Drill hole coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth ( ° ) Dip ( ° ) Length (m) UTME UTMN LC-25-01 310 -45 150.00 420737 5298324 LC-25-02 270 -45 228.00 420596 5298048 LC-25-03 210 -45 198.00 420988 5297917 LC-25-04 230 -45 198.00 420785 5297993 LC-25-05 195 -45 198.00 421242 5297824 LC-25-06 190 -45 196.00 421408 5297697 LC-25-07 200 -45 159.00 421149 5297613 LC-25-08 200 -45 189.00 421675 5297616 LC-25-09 230 -45 240.00 421690 5297512 LC-25-10 220 -45 120.00 421846 5297479 LC-25-11 185 -45 210.00 422062 5297320 LC-25-12 230 -45 201.00 422349 5297183

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P.Geo., a Director of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this new release.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. In addition to the Saint Gabriel project, the Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporté quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

