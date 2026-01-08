Andriivka In Sumy Region Remains Under Ukraine's Control Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Communications Center of the Kursk Group of Forces.

“Andriivka has been and remains under full control of the Kursk Group of Forces. There is no question of its occupation. We call on the public, media outlets, and opinion leaders to maintain information hygiene, critically evaluate reports from unreliable sources, avoid information trash, and rumors. Trust only official data,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the enemy is indeed attempting to expand its occupation zone in the Sumy region, but so far, these attempts have been unsuccessful.

The Kursk Group of Forces also urged people not to spread unverified information, especially regarding sensitive matters related to combat operations or frontline updates.

“Always remember that the enemy constantly tries to mislead you, sow fear, despair, and panic among Ukrainians,” the Communications Center emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, 275 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops were recorded on the front line on January 7.