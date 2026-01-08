Starmer, Trump Discuss Ukraine, Greenland, Venezuela

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the UK government website, Ukrinform reports.

"The Prime Minister spoke with President Trump this evening [on Wednesday]. They discussed the joint operation to intercept the Bella 1 as part of shared efforts to crack down on sanctions busting, recent progress on Ukraine and the U.S. operation in Venezuela. The Prime Minister also set out his position on Greenland," the statement said.

Venezuela's interim president under EU, UK sanctions

According to Sky News, this position was revealed in a joint statement on Tuesday, when European allies, including the UK, reasserted that "Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland."

Fears that the U.S. will act against Greenland have mounted following the arrest of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in an audacious American raid on Caracas.

In the aftermath, Trump left the door open to further interventions in the western hemisphere by citing the Monroe Doctrine.

Earlier, UK Defense Secretary John Healey used a statement to the Commons to explain that no UK personnel took part in the boarding of the Bella 1, but that UK forces supported the operation "at the request of the U.S."

As was earlier reported, the United States is considering various options for establishing control over Greenland, including the possible use of military force, according to the White House.

Illustrative photo: AA