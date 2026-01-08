Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Energy Cooperation

2026-01-08 06:05:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. During the inauguration of the Khizi-Absheron wind power plant, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Nasser Al-Qahtani, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to discuss bilateral energy cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong friendship and partnership between their countries. The Khizi-Absheron wind power plant, with a capacity of 240 MW and developed by ACWA Power, was highlighted as a symbol of cooperation and partnership. Officials noted that this collaboration is expected to expand through additional promising projects.

The discussion also explored potential cooperation within the framework of OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), focusing on hydrocarbons, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and regulatory matters.

Both ministers emphasized opportunities for collaboration through regional energy networks, including plans related to energy interconnectors linking Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Trend News Agency

