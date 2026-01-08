Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Energy Cooperation
According to the ministry, both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong friendship and partnership between their countries. The Khizi-Absheron wind power plant, with a capacity of 240 MW and developed by ACWA Power, was highlighted as a symbol of cooperation and partnership. Officials noted that this collaboration is expected to expand through additional promising projects.
The discussion also explored potential cooperation within the framework of OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), focusing on hydrocarbons, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and regulatory matters.
Both ministers emphasized opportunities for collaboration through regional energy networks, including plans related to energy interconnectors linking Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
