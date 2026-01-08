Jordan Extends Temporary Residency For Foreign Visitors To Three Months

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya announced, on Thursday, new measures to grant a three-month temporary residency to foreigners arriving through border crossings, excluding those entering on work visas.Prior to the new measures, foreign nationals were granted a one-month temporary residency upon entry, and were required to visit the nearest security center to extend their stay for an additional two months.Faraya explained that the current visa mechanism will remain in place, allowing foreign travelers to have their three-month temporary residency endorsed directly on their passports at border centers, streamlining entry and stay procedures.Faraya noted that the measures are part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to boost the national economy through incentive-based decisions that increase the number of visitors arriving in the Kingdom for various purposes.The minister said the measures also aim to attract more investment by enabling potential investors to explore and study investment opportunities more thoroughly, contributing to higher investment levels in the Kingdom.He added that the measures will also support the tourism and medical tourism sectors by encouraging tourists and patients to stay longer and receive treatment in Jordanian hospitals, thereby stimulating tourism activity and the tourism and health economy.