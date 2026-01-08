403
Gujarati Classic Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya Returns To Theatres On January 9, 2026 In A Restored Version
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 2026: A story that defined an era is set to return to where it truly belongs: the big screen. The iconic Gujarati film Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya is re-releasing in theatres on January 9, 2026, inviting audiences to relive the emotions, music and cultural resonance that made it one of the most celebrated milestones in Gujarati cinema. The theatrical re-release is part of Ultra Rewind, an initiative by Ultra Media & Entertainment that brings landmark and culturally significant regional films from its vast library back to cinema halls. As part of its re-release, the film has undergone a meticulous restoration process, bringing improved picture and sound quality while preserving its original cinematic essence.
Originally released in 1998, Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya went on to create box-office history, earning approximately INR 22 crore during its original theatrical run which was an extraordinary achievement for Gujarati cinema at the time. The film emerged as one of the highest ticket-selling Gujarati films of its era, restoring audience confidence during a challenging phase for the regional film industry and reaffirming the power of emotionally rooted storytelling. Starring Hiten Kumar and Roma Manek, the film remains a benchmark for performance-driven storytelling in Gujarati cinema.
Directed and produced by the late Govindbhai Patel, the film struck a deep emotional chord through its culturally rooted narrative. It follows the poignant journey of Ram and Radha childhood companions separated by family conflict and circumstance exploring themes of migration, displacement and the enduring pull of one's homeland, which remain strikingly relevant even today. The film's impact is further elevated by its performances, with Hiten Kumar delivering one of the most celebrated portrayals in Gujarati cinema, while Roma Manek brought depth and sensitivity to Radha's character, supported by a strong ensemble cast.
Equally timeless is the film's music, composed by Arvind Barot, whose songs, rooted in folk traditions and heartfelt emotion became an inseparable part of Gujarati cultural life.
Speaking on the re-release, Sushil kumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, said, "Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya is not just a successful film it is an emotional milestone for Gujarati cinema. Its original box-office journey and the bond it built with audiences reflect the timeless power of honest, rooted storytelling. Through Ultra Rewind, we are proud to bring this landmark film back to theatres, where it can be rediscovered and experienced in the way it was always meant to be".
With Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya returning to cinemas, Ultra Media & Entertainment reaffirms its commitment to preserving and celebrating regional cinema. Through Ultra Rewind, the company continues to spotlight films that are not merely remembered, but deeply felt stories that transcend time and continue to resonate across generations.
Company:-Ultra Media & Entertainment
User:- Vivek Kotian
Email:[email protected]
