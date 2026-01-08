403
Kuwait PM Chairs Ministerial Committee Meeting On Major Development Projects
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired on Thursday the 42nd ministerial committee meeting at Bayan Palace to follow up on the implementation of major development projects.
The meeting reviewed the latest reports from relevant government bodies on procedures related to key development projects, including Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, the electricity sector, renewable energy development, low-carbon green waste recycling systems, housing development, environmental infrastructure for wastewater treatment plants, free zones, economic zones and efforts to combat desertification.
He reaffirmed the keenness of Kuwait's leadership on providing continuous guidance toward achieving Kuwait's comprehensive and sustainable development vision, and speeding up all active projects.
For his part, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and committee rapporteur Ambassador Sameeh Hayat said the meeting reviewed key achievements related to proposing new major development projects and opening avenues for strategic cooperation with various countries to deepen economic, trade and investment relations in line with Kuwait's strategic objectives.
Attending the meeting were by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mashari.
Also present were Director General of the Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Al-Majed, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Adel Al-Zamel, and Ambassador Sameeh Hayat. (end)
