Pakistan: Christians Demand Protection After Another Attack On Church

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Jan 8 (IANS) A church in Raiwind area of Pakistan's Punjab province came under attack recently as a person forcibly entered the Christian place of worship and carried out an act of destruction that has sparked fear among Christian community in the country. Religious leaders and community representatives have demanded stronger protection for places of worship and accountability for those who carry out these hate-driven acts, a report has stated.

According to details mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR), the attacker entered the church unlawfully and caused damage in the building. Several windows in the building were smashed, furniture was overturned and the Holy Communion table was thrown while sacred items, including Bibles and worship books, were torn apart and thrown on the floor, according to a report in International Christian Concern. The individual had also caused damage to musical instruments used during church services.

"The condition of the church after the attack clearly reflected extreme aggression and hostility. Local Christians described the scene as heartbreaking, saying the church looked 'as if it had been hit by a sudden storm of hatred.' While no one was present at the time of the incident, the emotional impact on the congregation has been severe," International Christian Concern reported.

Initially, the case was lodged against unknown individuals. However, the provincial police has now arrested a suspect, who is currently in police custody and investigation is being conducted.

"For the Christian community, the destruction of Bibles and sacred worship items is not just property damage; it is a direct assault on their faith, identity, and right to practice religion freely and safely. Local Christians have expressed fear and concern about their security, especially as the new year begins. Religious leaders and community representatives have called for stronger protection for places of worship and accountability for those who commit hate-driven acts," International Christian Concern report mentioned.

Another report stated that religious minorities in Pakistan face systemic discrimination and entrapment in fabricated blasphemy allegations, mob violence, targetted killings, land grabbing, forced conversions, arbitrary detention, and damage to property, including places of worship.

On December 26, a 15-year-old Hindu girl, Premi Bhil was abducted from Sindh province, forcibly converted to Islam, renamed Kulsoom Sheikh, and married to a man over 30 years old who was already married. On December 6, 2025, a Hindu woman and her minor daughter were kidnapped by armed men from Karachi's Sher Shah area, according to a report in Sri Lanka Guardian.

Similarly, on December 5, 2025, a Pastor, Kamran Salamat, was shot dead by armed men in Punjab's Gujranwala. This was the second targetted attack on Kamran Salamat, who was previously shot in September last year, and faced injuries in the leg.

Mehdi, was targetted during Friday prayers in Punjab province's Chinab Nagar, which injured at least six worshippers. As many as 80 Christian families were attacked by a mob in Punjab's Sahiwal on August 8, 2025. Subsequently, many victims were charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act and faced Police brutality. "According to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom's Annual Report, 2025, out of Pakistan's estimated population of 252 million, 96.5 per cent are Muslim (85-90 per cent Sunni and 10-15 per cent Shia) and just 3.5 per cent identify with other religious communities, including Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs," the Sri Lanka Guardian stated, "Religious minorities in Pakistan face systemic discrimination and suffer harassment, entrapment in fabricated blasphemy allegations, physical assault, lynching, mob violence, targeted killings, land grabbing, forced conversions, arbitrary detention, and destruction of property, including their places of worship and cemeteries," it added. At least 421 cases of abduction and forced conversion of minority girls and women were reported in Pakistan between January 2021-December 2024, according to the 'Human Rights Observer 2025' released by UK's Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) in April last year. The victims included 282 Hindu girls, 137 Christian girls and two Sikh girls. Dozens of incidents of mob violence linked to blasphemy have been reported in Pakistan over the past 10 years, often leading to lynchings of the accused, including 2021 lynching of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, a Christian Sri Lankan citizen working in Sialkot, the 2023 lynching of Muhammad Waris at a Police Station in Nankana. The absence of effective rule of law and impunity for those involved in lynchings of the accused contribute to culture, where these actions are considered normal.

On October 10, 2025, an Ahmadi place of worship, Bait