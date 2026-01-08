From Hardship To Gold: Manipur's Sudhir Meetei Road To KIBG 2026 Pencak Silat Glory

MENAFN - IANS) Diu, Jan 8 (IANS) Wahengbam Sudhir Meetei from Manipur has faced an unpredictable and challenging journey in Pencak Silat. Financial struggles forced him to prioritise earning a living, and a sudden injury during training nearly shattered his athletic aspirations.

Things became so challenging that he had to quit college after failing to pay his fifth-semester fees for his Bachelor of Physical Education. He then switched from the Tanding (combat) category to the Artistic category to continue playing the sport following his injury.

However, the 19-year-old has not only overcome these challenges but also carved out a niche for himself. He and Premchandra Yengkhom won the state's first gold medal at the Khelo India Beach Games 2026 here in Ganda.

“We are a family of five, and I'm the eldest of the three brothers. My father runs a small livestock business, and I assist him by selling pigs after finishing my work as a welder, for which I'm paid Rs 500 per day. The business isn't enough to sustain the family's needs, and so I try and contribute my part to support them,” he said.

“I want both my younger brothers to excel in the sport, they are in school now, and also train in the same academy. So when I reached the fifth semester, I dropped out of my course due to the financial problems,” added Sudhir, a product of the renowned Nawang Sports Academy in Imphal that has produced India's only international gold medallists (Bishan and Johnson) in Ganda.

Inspired by seniors at his academy, Sudhir began practising Pencak Silat in 2018 and quickly found success. He made a strong debut on the national stage by winning gold at the junior nationals in the 45–50kg Tanding (combat) category, followed by another gold in the 50–55kg division in 2021. His progress continued to rise with a silver medal at the 2022 Northeast Games, but then he faced an unfortunate setback.

A severe training mishap almost ended his career. Without proper mat flooring at the academy, Sudhir Meetei's left foot got caught in a hole, severely injuring his toe. This incident made him reconsider his sporting path, leading him to shift from Tanding to Artistic and Performance. Over the following two years, Sudhir trained silently at the academy, determined to return stronger to the sport.

His efforts paid off when Sudhir secured the Ganda gold medal at the All India National Championships in Lucknow. He narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth at the Asian Pencak Silat Championship in Vietnam, marking his first major international competition.

Sudhir delivered an impressive debut at the Khelo India Beach Games in Diu, helping Manipur secure its first gold medal of the 2026 edition.

“This was my first ever Khelo India Beach Games and before coming I promised my parents, I will return with a gold. During the final, there were some nervous moments, as all those conversations with my parents were playing in my head. But I am happy that I won the gold,” said the Manipur youngster.

Sudhir described the experience in Diu as the toughest test of his career to date.“We normally are not used to performing on the sand. So that was a challenge, but it was a new experience and I enjoyed every bit of it.“I have always heard about the Khelo India platform, but to experience it first hand was special and returning with a gold medal makes it even more memorable,” he added.