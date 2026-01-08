Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Change In Employee Representation On The Board Of Directors


2026-01-08 05:16:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employee-elected member of the Board of Directors, Betina Hvolbøl Thomsen, has resigned from the Board of Directors on 31 December 2025, as she resigned from her position at Copenhagen Airports A/S. Betina Hvolbøl Thomsen has been an employee-electied member of the Board of Directors since 2019.

Airport Guard Michael Marott Bock, who has been an employee-elected alternate since April 2019, has taken over as a new employee-elected member of the Board of Directors on 1 January 2026.

Michael Marott Bock has been employed at Copenhagen Airports A/S since 2007 and has previously served as employee-elected member of the Board of Directors from February 2022 to March 2023.

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup

Contact:
Lars Nørby Johansen
Chairman of the Board of Directors

Telephone: +45 32312800
E-mail:...
CVR no. 14 70 72 04

Attachment

  • Change in employee representation on the Board of Directors

MENAFN08012026004107003653ID1110572141



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

