Change In Employee Representation On The Board Of Directors
Airport Guard Michael Marott Bock, who has been an employee-elected alternate since April 2019, has taken over as a new employee-elected member of the Board of Directors on 1 January 2026.
Michael Marott Bock has been employed at Copenhagen Airports A/S since 2007 and has previously served as employee-elected member of the Board of Directors from February 2022 to March 2023.
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup
Contact:
Lars Nørby Johansen
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Telephone: +45 32312800
E-mail:...
CVR no. 14 70 72 04
Attachment
-
Change in employee representation on the Board of Directors
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment