Marypat Spikes Koos Releases Emotionally Charged Novel Age Of The Earth







Author MaryPat Spikes Koos presents a powerful story of love, struggle, and spiritual discovery in her new novel, Age of the Earth. Inspired by her father's life in oil exploration, the book weaves faith, science, trauma, and resilience into a deeply personal narrative.

The novel follows Mary Margaret, a Baptist from Dallas, and Eugene, an atheist orphan turned oil man. Their worlds collide when their son is born during a Mardi Gras parade under circumstances Mary Margaret believes are miraculous. Eugene, guided by science, cannot accept what he cannot explain. Their conflicting beliefs create a marriage filled with emotional tension, sacrifice, and moments of grace.

As Eugene searches the earth's layers for oil, Mary Margaret explores the layers of her own heart, confronting doubts about motherhood, marriage, and identity. A hurricane crisis pushes them to face their deepest fears and ultimately redefine their relationship.

“The story mirrors the way people navigate the emotional layers of marriage,” MaryPat explains.“It is about love, struggle, and the hope of coming out stronger.”







About the Author

MaryPat Spikes Koos grew up around the world as the daughter of a petroleum geophysicist. Her global experiences, from Mississippi to Colombia to Singapore, shaped her understanding of people and cultures. A lifelong writer and former English teacher, she brings depth and insight to every story she creates.

Primary Message

Age of the Earth shows that both drilling into the earth and navigating human relationships come with risks, but also with the possibility of healing and hope.

Availability

Age of the Earth is available now on Amazon.