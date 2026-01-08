Queen, Princess Salma Visit Wadi Rum

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Jan. 8 (Petra) – Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, visited Wadi Rum on Wednesday, where they met with local tour operators and explored a range of experiences the site offers visitors from Jordan and around the world.Wadi Rum, also known as the Valley of the Moon, is a UNESCO Heritage Site and protected area located in southern Jordan. One of the world's most striking desert environments, it is known for its vast sandstone landscapes, red-gold dunes, attractive hiking and rock-climbing routes, and authentic Bedouin cultural experiences.Queen Rania and Princess Salma began their visit with a journey aboard an authentic recreation of an Ottoman-era Hijaz Railway steam train, operated by the Jordan Heritage Revival Company (JHRC). Designed as an immersive historical experience, the ride included a reenactment of a battle that took place during the Great Arab Revolt.During the train ride, JHRC CEO Muayyad Abu Rumman briefed Her Majesty and Her Royal Highness on the company's mission. Established in 2010 by the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), JHRC aims to contribute to the development of the local tourism sector by bringing Jordanian history to life through authentic, engaging, and entertaining experiences.Following a brief pick-up truck ride, the Queen and Princess joined local tour operators around a bonfire for a discussion on the unique experiences Wadi Rum has to offer.Approximately one hour's drive from the coastal city of Aqaba and two hours from the ancient city Petra, Wadi Rum is one of seven UNESCO Heritage Sites in Jordan. A popular filming destination for local and international films, Wadi Rum's distinctive sand dunes have served as the backdrop for several movies set on otherworldly planets, such as Dune (Parts I and II), two Star Wars films, and The Martian.