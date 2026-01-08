Turkmenistan And Pakistan Set Stage For Deeper Ties In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Faryal Leghari, to discuss the further development of bilateral cooperation in 2026, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

Significant attention was devoted to preparations for the sixth session of the Turkmenistan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, as well as political consultations at the level of foreign ministers and the upcoming Turkmenistan-Pakistan Business Forum.

The discussions also encompassed organizational aspects related to forthcoming high-level state visits, in addition to reviewing a roster of bilateral agreements slated for signing later this year.

Earlier, on December 11, 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan held a meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan. The two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions on a wide spectrum of issues pertaining to bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on energy, investment, and trade.

Regarding energy collaboration, President Berdimuhamedov expressed strong confidence that the successful implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, along with the construction of a high-voltage power transmission line and a fiber-optic communication system along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan corridor, would play a pivotal role in fostering the socio-economic development of the region.