Equinor Signs NOK 10 Billion Framework Deals For Offshore And Onshore Maintenance In Norway

Norwegian energy company Equinor has awarded twelve new framework agreements for maintenance and modifications across its offshore installations and onshore facilities, the company said.

The agreements, set to begin in the first half of 2026, will run for five years with optional extensions of three and two years. Their combined annual value is estimated at NOK 10 billion. Equinor said the deals are intended to provide predictability and support the wider Norwegian supplier industry.

“The Norwegian continental shelf will remain the backbone for Equinor for a long time,” said Kjetil Hove, executive vice president for the Norwegian continental shelf.“Our ambition is to maintain high production and predictable energy deliveries to Europe towards 2035. These agreements facilitate long-term collaboration and continuous improvement on core tasks at our offshore and onshore facilities.”

Jannicke Nilsson, Equinor's chief procurement officer, called the deals“strategically important” and among the largest the company has awarded. She said the agreements are expected to create around 4,000 man-years of employment across supplier companies and foster a culture of safety, efficiency, and technological innovation.

The agreements cover maintenance and modifications for multiple installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including Sleipner, Johan Sverdrup, Troll, Oseberg, Gullfaks, and Snøhvit, as well as onshore plants such as Hammerfest LNG, Mongstad, Kårstø and Tjeldbergodden. Seven suppliers are involved, three of which are new to maintenance and modifications contracts.

Equinor said the agreements support its goal of maintaining production at around 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day on the Norwegian continental shelf through 2035. The company plans annual investments of NOK 60–70 billion for enhanced recovery and new fields, drilling approximately 250 exploration wells and 600 production wells, performing 300 well interventions, and executing around 2,500 modification projects.

The framework also aligns with Equinor's climate objectives, aiming to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 50% by 2030 compared with 2015 levels, while ensuring stable energy supplies to Europe.

Contract signing is expected in the fourth week of January, with final portfolio allocation to be confirmed at that time.