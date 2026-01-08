Peshawar Police Step Up Anti-Drug Operations

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Police in Peshawar have further intensified operations against elements involved in the illegal drug trade.

SHO Phandu Police Station, Javed Marwat, along with other police personnel, carried out targeted operations against drug smuggling and criminal elements in the areas of Phandu, Baraf Khana Stop, Gujarabad, Jameel Chowk, Afridi Abad, and adjoining localities.

During the operations, police arrested several suspects involved in drug trafficking.

Those arrested include Amjad son of Umra Khan, Sadiq son of Umar Khan, Maqbool son of Ali Syed, and Zahid son of Dilawar.

According to police, 1,075 grams of ice (crystal meth) and one kilogram of heroin were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects. The recovered drugs have been taken into custody, cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Police officials stated that operations against narcotics will be further intensified and no leniency will be shown to anyone in the eradication of this menace.

It is worth mentioning that for the past few months, Peshawar Police have been conducting sustained and continuous operations against land grabbers, drug dealers, and extortionists.