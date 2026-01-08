Non-Payment Of Pensions Triggers Protest In Bannu

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Pensioners of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Bannu staged a protest outside the Bannu Press Club against the non-payment of their monthly pensions, additional dues (commutation), lump-sum payments, and other outstanding arrears.

The protesters said that for a long time, 483 pensioners have not been paid their rightful pensions, causing them severe financial and mental distress.

Speakers stated that despite TMA Bannu having its own revenue amounting to millions of rupees, pensioners are being denied their basic rights, which is sheer injustice.

The protest leaders strongly criticized the performance of the provincial government and TMA Bannu, saying that the pensioners had devoted their valuable years of life to serving the institution, yet in old age they are being forced to go from pillar to post.

They further said that pensioners are currently facing serious financial hardships, difficulties in medical treatment, and other basic necessities.

The protesters demanded the immediate payment of monthly pensions, additional dues, lump-sum payments, and other pending arrears, warning that if their demands were not met, the scope of the protest would be further expanded.

The protest was led by Chairman Ghulam Dayaz, President Hatim Gul, Mumtaz, Saifullah Khan, and Muhammad Saleem Khan. A large number of pensioners participated in the demonstration.

The protesters made it clear that they reserve the right to go to any extent if their demands are not fulfilled.